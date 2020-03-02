AUD/USD options on highest alert in three years as RBA looms













AUD/USD options have ramped as realised/actual volatility increased dramatically. Having dropped to 11-year lows at 0.6435 Friday, the pair bounced back to 0.6568 Monday. Implied volatility, which gauges the future spot volatility risk and determines the price of an options premium, rose to three-year highs in Asia Monday. The benchmark one-month expiry implied volatility was paid 10.4 – up over 4 vols in two weeks. Overnight options traded 22.5 vols – that's a break-even for a straddle of 61 pips — more than three times greater than a non-event day in early February, when realised and implied volatility were much lower. However, the contract expires after Tuesday's Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, which adds plenty of risk premium and will limit setbacks. Market is fully pricing a 0.25% rate cut to 0.5% and some aren't ruling out a 0.5% cut. One-month expiry risk reversals price implied volatility premium for AUD put over calls (spot downside) at three-year highs of 1.45 vols today, showing spot risk remains down.