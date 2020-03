BP Plc’s 430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery was operating normally on Monday after an upset on Sunday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said flaring was seen at the refinery on Sunday. Refineries operate safety flare systems when they are not operating normally.

