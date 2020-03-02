CenterPoint Energy introduces Carbon Policy committing to reductions in emissions

HOUSTON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Leading U.S. energy delivery company CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) today announced a goal to reduce its operational emissions by 70 percent by 2035 and emissions attributable to natural gas usage in heating, appliances and equipment within the residential and commercial sectors by 20 to 30 percent by 2040. The company’s reduction goals are based on its 2005 emissions.

With more than 7 million electric and natural gas metered customers across eight states, CenterPoint Energy is among the first energy delivery companies to make an emissions-reduction commitment across a multi-state footprint.

“CenterPoint Energy has a long history of environmental commitment and we are proud to be a leader in the transition to a cleaner energy future,” said John W. Somerhalder II, CenterPoint’s interim president and chief executive officer. “Further reductions in our carbon footprint aligns with this commitment, and we look forward to bringing new, innovative technologies to the emissions-reduction effort, while maintaining affordability, reliability and quality of life.”

To achieve its reduction goals, CenterPoint Energy will focus on four areas:

Partnering with customers to offer affordable conservation and energy efficiency programs; Continuing to develop alternative fuel programs; Collaborating with our suppliers to lower their methane emissions; and Piloting and supporting innovation.

CenterPoint Energy has invested in infrastructure modernization, as well as research and development projects in recent years to reduce emissions, including carbon capture technology, the piloting of renewable natural gas, and improved methods for identifying and eliminating methane leaks. These technologies span the lifecycle of natural gas and other energy production, from extraction to consumer use and beyond. CenterPoint Energy’s commitment will also include providing more consumer choice for alternative transportation fuels and expanding electric vehicle infrastructure in Texas and Indiana.

“There are significant benefits to transitioning to cleaner energy beyond just environmental,” said Angila Retherford, CenterPoint Energy’s vice president of Environmental Affairs and Corporate Sustainability. “By investing in new projects that lead to good-paying, green jobs, CenterPoint Energy is helping to support local communities, while showing how energy companies can be a partner in building America’s clean energy future.”

CenterPoint Energy will work with partners, customers, employees and other stakeholders across its service territory to achieve its reduction goals. The company continues to offer customers energy efficiency programs and is investing in renewable forms of energy on both the natural gas and electric sides of the business. Furthermore, CenterPoint Energy will partner with natural gas suppliers to take meaningful steps to lower methane emissions across the natural gas value chain.

At the same time, CenterPoint Energy will continue to support the communities where it operates with their climate action goals. The company will focus on driving lower emissions across the natural gas value chain to ensure its continued role in supporting the transition of the nation’s power generation fleet to meet lower carbon emission goals.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “target,” “will” or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release regarding future events, such as the company’s carbon policy emission reduction goals, focus areas and related timing thereof, the continuation of customer programs, the anticipated transition of the power generation fleet and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date of this release. Factors that could affect actual results include the timing and impact of future regulatory and legislative decisions, effects of competition, weather variations, changes in business plans, financial market conditions and other factors discussed in CenterPoint Energy’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CenterPoint Energy

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy’s competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $35 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

