CIRCOR Reports Preliminary Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results













BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), a leading provider of severe service flow control solutions and other highly engineered products for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

As disclosed in a Form 12b-25 that the Company filed with the SEC today, CIRCOR requires additional time to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights

Strong fourth quarter 2019 results from continuing operations Revenue of $243 million, down 9% reported, up 2% organically Preliminary GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.16 Adjusted earnings per share of $0.82 Preliminary GAAP operating margin of 7.0% Adjusted operating margin of 13.3% A&D Segment operating margin of 22.9%, up 490 bps year-over-year



Delivered 2019 Adjusted EBITDA target and on track for 2020 targets communicated in 18-month plan

Completed the sale of non-core Instrumentation & Sampling in January 2020 for $172 million

Achieved pro-forma net leverage ratio of 3.6 times

Repriced debt in February 2020, reducing interest expense by 25 bps

“ We ended the year with another solid quarter, delivering a record 13.3% adjusted operating margin from continuing operations, up 190 basis points from a year ago,” said Scott Buckhout, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ In January we sold our Instrumentation and Sampling business for $172 million with net proceeds going to further reduce debt.”

“ We delivered on our 2019 goal to achieve substantial earnings growth while deleveraging the Company,” Mr. Buckhout continued. “ Since January 2019, we have generated over $340 million in proceeds from non-core asset sales, enabling CIRCOR to accelerate the reduction of debt.”

“ Looking ahead, we are on track to deliver our 2020 commitments. We continue to focus on driving long-term growth, expanding margins, generating strong free cash flow, and deleveraging as we drive value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Buckhout.

First-Quarter 2020 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2020, CIRCOR expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $205 million, and GAAP loss per share in the range of $(0.25) to $(0.05), which reflects acquisition-related amortization expense of $(0.48) and other special and restructuring (charges) gains of $(0.27) to $(0.17). Excluding the impact of amortization, special and restructuring (charges) gains, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.60 per share. This guidance excludes revenue and earnings from the Instrumentation & Sampling business which was sold on January 31, 2020. Presentation slides that provide supporting information to this guidance and fourth-quarter and year-end results are posted on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, http://investors.circor.com, and will be discussed during the conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today, March 2, 2020.

Selected Preliminary Consolidated Results

($ millions except EPS) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change FY 2019 FY 2018 Change Revenue $ 242.6 $ 266.7 -9% $ 964.3 $ 1,013.5 -5% Revenue excluding divested business $ 242.6 $ 240.1 1% $ 947.8 $ 915.8 3% GAAP Operating Income $ 17.0 $ 10.3 65% $ 37.7 $ 21.7 74% Adjusted Operating Income1 $ 32.2 $ 30.9 4% $ 109.8 $ 101.9 8% GAAP Operating Margin 7.0% 3.9% 310 bps 3.9% 2.1% 180 bps Adjusted Operating Margin1 13.3% 11.6% 170 bps 11.4% 10.1% 130 bps Adjusted Operating Margin Ex Divestitures 13.3% 11.4% 190 bps 11.2% 9.8% 140 bps GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.08 $ (1.07) 107% $ (6.73) $ (1.99) 238% Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Diluted)1 $ 0.82 $ 0.76 8% $ 2.62 $ 2.30 14% Operating Cash Flow $ 16.8 $ 30.5 -45% $ 15.9 $ 54.0 -71% Free Cash Flow2 $ 18.4 $ 24.0 -23% $ 11.7 $ 30.6 -62% Orders $ 236.5 $ 270.9 -13% $ 977.5 $ 1099.2 -11% Orders excluding divested businesses $ 236.5 $ 244.1 -3% $ 958.5 $ 991.4 -3%

Segment Results

($ millions) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change FY 2019 FY 2018 Change Industrial Revenue $ 107.1 $ 120.6 -11% $ 450.7 $ 487.6 -8% Revenue excluding divested businesses $ 107.1 $ 110.9 -3% $ 437.3 $ 455.6 -4% Segment Operating Income $ 11.8 $ 14.7 -20% $ 52.7 $ 57.3 -8% Segment Operating Margin 11.0% 12.2% -120 bps $ 11.7% 11.8% -10 bps Orders $ 97.3 $ 121.9 -20% $ 447.4 $ 510.1 -12% Orders excluding divested business1 $ 97.3 $ 110.5 -12% $ 432.6 $ 472.1 -8% Energy Revenue $ 56.5 $ 82.8 -32% $ 241.0 $ 288.9 -17% Revenue excluding divested business1 $ 56.5 $ 65.9 -14% $ 237.9 $ 223.3 7% Segment Operating Income $ 7.3 $ 12.7 -43% $ 30.9 $ 38.8 -20% Segment Operating Margin 12.9% 15.4% -250 bps 12.8% 13.4% -60 bps Orders $ 70.8 $ 72.3 -2% $ 216.1 $ 311.6 -31% Orders excluding divested business1 $ 70.8 $ 56.9 24% $ 212.0 $ 241.8 -12% Aerospace & Defense Revenue $ 79.1 $ 63.3 25% $ 272.6 $ 237.0 15% Segment Operating Income $ 18.1 $ 11.4 59% $ 51.5 $ 36.0 43% Segment Operating Margin 22.9% 18.0% 490 bps 18.9% 15.2% 370 bps Orders $ 68.5 $ 76.7 -11% $ 313.9 $ 277.5 13%

1 Adjusted Consolidated and Segment results for Q4 2019 exclude non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization, special and restructuring charges totaling $15.2 million ($13.4 million, net of tax). These charges include: (i) $12.2 million for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization expense and amortization of the step-up in fixed asset values; (ii) $2.3 million related to restructuring and cost saving initiatives; (iii) $1.3 million of professional fees associated with an unsolicited tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock; (iv) $1.2 million related to divestitures, partially offset by (v) a $1.8 million gain on the sale of a building. Adjusted Consolidated and Segment Results for Q4 2018 exclude non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization, special and restructuring charges totaling $20.6 million ($31.6 million, net of tax). These charges include: (i) $13.6 million for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization expense and amortization of the step-up in fixed asset values; (ii) $4.4 million related to the sale of businesses; (iii) $2.6 million related to other special and restructuring activities and (iv) $10.9 million related to the write-off of a deferred tax asset due to changes in US tax law. 2 Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by subtracting GAAP capital expenditures, net of proceeds from asset sales, from GAAP Operating Cash Flow.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share (diluted), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt, free cash flow and organic growth, (and such measures and revenue further excluding divested businesses) are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in our financial and operating decision making because we believe they reflect our ongoing business and facilitate period-to-period comparisons. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. These non-GAAP financial measures also allow investors and others to compare the Company’s current financial results with the Company’s past financial results in a consistent manner.

For example:

We exclude costs and tax effects associated with restructuring activities, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We believe that the costs related to these restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.

We exclude certain acquisition-related costs, including significant transaction costs and amortization of inventory and fixed-asset step-ups and the related tax effects. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.

We exclude the expense and tax effects associated with the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives up to 25 years. Exclusion of the non-cash amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

We also exclude certain gains/losses and related tax effects, which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, and that we believe are not indicative of our normal operating gains and losses. For example, we exclude gains/losses from items such as the sale of a business, significant litigation-related matters and lump-sum pension plan settlements.

We exclude the results of discontinued operations.

Due to the significance of recently sold businesses and to provide a comparison of changes in our orders and revenue, we also discuss these changes on an “organic” basis. Organic is calculated assuming the divestitures completed prior to September 29, 2019 were completed on January 1, 2018 and excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

CIRCOR’s management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. We use such measures when publicly providing our business outlook, assessing future earnings potential, evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions and in our financial and operating decision-making process, including for compensation purposes.

Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this news release.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in millions, except per share data)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net revenues $ 242,638 $ 266,716 $ 964,313 $ 1,013,470 Cost of revenues 164,634 176,704 655,504 688,267 Gross Profit 78,004 90,012 308,809 325,203 Selling, general and administrative expenses 58,029 72,732 248,256 284,641 Special and restructuring charges, net 2,979 6,985 22,872 18,909 Operating income 16,996 10,295 37,681 21,653 Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 10,763 13,264 48,609 52,975 Other (income) expense, net 1,919 (347 ) (836 ) (7,426 ) Total other expense, net 12,682 12,917 47,773 45,549 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 4,314 (2,622 ) (10,092 ) (23,896 ) Provision for income taxes 1,163 13,885 14,676 9,451 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 3,151 (16,507 ) (24,768 ) (33,347 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,595 ) (4,497 ) (109,167 ) (6,037 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,556 $ (21,004 ) $ (133,935 ) $ (39,384 ) Basic income (loss) per common share: Basic income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.16 $ (0.84 ) $ (1.24 ) $ (1.68 ) Basic (loss) from discontinued operations $ (0.08 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (5.48 ) $ (0.30 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.08 $ (1.07 ) $ (6.73 ) $ (1.99 ) Diluted (loss) income per common share: Diluted income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.16 $ (0.84 ) $ (1.24 ) $ (1.68 ) Diluted (loss) from discontinued operations $ (0.08 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (5.48 ) $ (0.30 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.08 $ (1.07 ) $ (6.73 ) $ (1.99 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 19,920 19,722 19,903 19,834 Diluted 20,148 19,972 19,903 19,834

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended OPERATING ACTIVITIES December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net loss $ (133,935 ) $ (39,384 ) Loss from discontinued operations (109,167 ) (6,037 ) Loss from continuing operations (24,768 ) (33,347 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 22,045 26,183 Amortization 47,591 49,129 Provision for bad debt expense 616 (261 ) Loss on write down of inventory and amortization of fair value step-up 366 7,675 Compensation expense of share-based plans 5,418 4,965 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,622 3,937 Deferred income tax benefit (3,440 ) (2,367 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,793 ) 1,380 Loss on sale of businesses 3,615 1,882 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and divestitures: Trade accounts receivable 25,822 (12,229 ) Inventories (9,557 ) 6,620 Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,827 ) (26,770 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (28,780 ) 30,458 Net cash provided by continuing operations 31,931 57,255 Net cash used in discontinued operations (16,018 ) (3,261 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 15,913 53,994 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13,855 ) (20,114 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 5,735 156 Proceeds from divestitures 861 — Proceeds from the sale of business, net 162,591 2,753 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — 3,727 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing investing activities 155,332 (13,478 ) Net cash used in discontinued investing activities (2,296 ) (3,399 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 153,036 (16,877 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 281,600 248,300 Payments of short-term and long-term debt (434,797 ) (260,146 ) Debt issuance costs — — Dividends paid — — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 253 690 Return of cash to seller — (62,917 ) Net cash used in continuing financing activities (152,944 ) (74,073 ) Net cash used in financing activities (152,944 ) (74,073 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 197 (5,812 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 16,202 (42,768 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 69,525 112,293 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR $ 85,727 $ 69,525

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

(UNAUDITED) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,531 $ 68,517 Short-term investments — — Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 125,422 167,181 Inventories 137,309 143,682 Income taxes refundable — — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,164 71,428 Assets held for sale 161,193 197,238 Total Current Assets 580,619 648,046 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 172,179 189,672 OTHER ASSETS: Goodwill 271,893 450,605 Intangibles, net 385,542 440,281 Deferred income taxes 30,852 19,906 Assets held for sale — 30,374 Other assets 35,360 12,728 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,476,445 $ 1,791,612 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 79,399 $ 94,715 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 99,669 92,496 Accrued compensation and benefits 19,518 30,703 Liabilities held for sale 43,289 58,298 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt — 7,850 Total Current Liabilities 241,875 284,062 LONG-TERM DEBT 636,297 778,187 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 21,425 33,607 PENSION LIABILITY, NET 146,801 150,623 LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE — 861 OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 38,636 15,279 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 29,000,000 shares authorized; 19,912,362 and 19,845,205 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 213 212 Additional paid-in capital 446,657 440,890 Retained earnings 99,280 232,102 Common treasury stock, at cost (1,372,488 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018) (74,472 ) (74,472 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (80,267 ) (69,739 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 391,411 528,993 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,476,445 $ 1,791,612

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Segment Information

(in millions)

UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ORDERS (1) (3) Energy $ 70.8 $ 72.3 $ 216.1 $ 311.6 Aerospace & Defense 68.5 76.7 313.9 277.5 Industrial 97.3 121.9 447.4 510.1 Total orders $ 236.5 $ 270.9 $ 977.5 $ 1,099.2 BACKLOG (2) (3) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Energy $ 74.1 $ 110.5 Aerospace & Defense 194.5 156.3 Industrial 152.1 163.8 Total Backlog $ 420.7 $ 430.6 Numbers may not add due to rounding. (1) Orders do not include the foreign exchange impact due to the re-measurement of customer backlog amounts denominated in foreign currencies. Orders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 include orders from businesses divested prior to December 31, 2019 of $0.0 million and $19.0 million, respectively. Orders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 include orders from businesses divested of $26.8 million and $107.8 million, respectively. Divested businesses are Reliability Services (Energy), Spence / Nicholson (Industrial) and Delden (Industrial). Note 2: Backlog include unshipped customer orders for which revenue has not been recognized. Backlog at Q4 2018 includes $20.3 million and $1.7 million for Energy and Industrial related to divested businesses.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Segment Information (in thousands, except percentages) UNAUDITED 2018 2019 As Reported 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL ORDERS Energy $ 85,335 $ 66,825 $ 87,146 $ 72,319 $ 311,626 $ 48,088 $ 43,982 $ 53,276 $ 70,768 $ 216,114 Aerospace & Defense 59,793 59,441 81,533 76,702 277,469 88,107 93,405 63,968 68.459 313,939 Industrial 136,607 136,746 114,876 121,886 510,115 123,746 120,660 105,710 97,323 447,438 Total $ 281,735 $ 263,012 $ 283,555 $ 270,907 $ 1,099,210 $ 259,941 $ 258,047 $ 222,954 $ 236,550 $ 977,491 NET REVENUES Energy $ 64,279 $ 71,094 $ 70,718 $ 82,786 $ 288,877 $ 66,876 $ 61,752 $ 55,835 $ 56,519 $ 240,982 Aerospace & Defense 58,477 57,500 57,757 63,283 237,017 61,240 64,694 67,621 79,070 272,625 Industrial 117,131 131,064 118,734 120,647 487,576 110,738 119,322 113,596 107,050 450,706 Total $ 239,888 $ 259,658 $ 247,209 $ 266,716 $ 1,013,470 $ 238,854 $ 245,768 $ 237,052 $ 242,639 $ 964,313 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME Energy $5,627 $ 10,691 $ 9,726 $ 12,735 $ 38,779 $ 9,978 $ 8,343 $ 5,286 $ 7,287 $ 30,894 Aerospace & Defense 8,931 6,992 8,709 11,415 36,047 9,374 10,443 13,564 18,099 51,480 Industrial 12,946 15,037 14,609 14,748 57,340 10,787 16,138 13,953 11,810 52,688 Corporate Expenses (7,800 ) (6,451 ) (8,034 ) (8,004 ) (30,289 ) (6,705 ) (6,335 ) (7,209 ) (5,013 ) (25,262 ) Total $ 19,704 $ 26,269 $ 25,010 $ 30,894 $ 101,877 $ 23,434 $ 28,589 $ 25,594 $ 32,183 $ 109,800 SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN % Energy 8.8 % 15.0 % 13.8 % 15.4 % 13.4 % 14.9 % 13.5 % 9.5 % 12.9 % 12.8 % Aerospace & Defense 15.3 % 12.2 % 15.1 % 18.0 % 15.2 % 15.3 % 16.1 % 20.1 % 22.9 % 18.9 % Industrial 11.1 % 11.5 % 12.3 % 12.2 % 11.8 % 9.7 % 13.5 % 12.3 % 11.0 % 11.7 % Total 8.2 % 10.1 % 10.1 % 11.6 % 10.1 % 9.8 % 11.6 % 10.8 % 13.3 % 11.4 % SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN % Excluding Divestitures (1) Energy 11.3% 16.0% 12.6% 16.9% 14.4% 15.6% 13.5% 9.5% 12.9% 13.0% Aerospace & Defense 15.3% 12.2% 15.1% 18.0% 15.2% 15.3% 16.1% 20.1% 22.9% 18.9% Industrial 10.5% 11.3% 12.0% 11.5% 11.4% 8.7% 12.7% 12.6% 11.0% 11.3% Total 8.4% 9.9% 9.4% 11.4% 9.8% 9.5% 11.2% 10.9% 13.3% 11.2% Numbers may not add due to rounding. (1) Divested businesses include Reliability Services (Energy), Spence / Nicholson (Industrial) and Delden (Industrial) which were sold before September 29, 2019. Engineered Valves and Distributed Valves are discontinued operations and not reflected in the As Reported figures in accordance with US GAAP.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Supplemental Information Regarding Divested Businesses

(in thousands)

UNAUDITED 2018 2019 Divested Businesses (1) 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL ORDERS Energy $16,891 $18,389 $19,145 $15,451 $69,875 $4,104 $— $— $— $4,104 Industrial 9,708 9,836 7,078 11,351 37,973 4,778 5,275 4,798 — 14,851 Total $26,599 $28,225 $26,223 $26,802 $107,849 $8,882 $5,275 $4,798 $— $18,955 NET REVENUES Energy $14,731 $17,419 $16,579 $16,885 $65,613 $3,106 $— $— $— $3,106 Industrial 8,816 6,317 7,123 9,762 32,017 5,366 5,198 2,891 — 13,456 Total $23,547 $23,735 $23,702 $26,647 $97,630 $8,473 $5,198 $2,891 $— $16,562 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME Energy $8 $2,085 $2,905 $1,597 $6,596 $— $— $— $— $— Industrial 1,573 897 1,174 1,983 5,627 1,630 1,642 — — 3,272 Total $1,582 $2,982 $4,079 $3,580 $12,223 $1,630 $1,642 $— $— $3,272 Numbers may not add due to rounding. (1) Divested businesses include Reliability Services (Energy), Spence/Nicholson (Industrial) and Delden (Industrial) which were sold before September 29, 2019. Engineered Valves and Distributed Valves are discontinued operations and not reflected in the As Reported figures in accordance with US GAAP.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS

(in thousands, except per share data)

UNAUDITED 2018 2019 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Operating Activities $(145) $(465) $24,073 $30,531 $53,994 $(22,378) $12,339 $9,128 $16,822 $15,913 LESS: Capital expenditures, net of sale proceeds (a) 8,141 3,563 5,119 6,534 23,357 3,689 2,995 (963) (1,535) 4,186 FREE CASH FLOW $(8,286) $(4,028) $18,954 $23,997 $30,637 $(26,067) $9,344 $10,091 $18,357 $11,727 Gross Debt $823,665 $827,629 $831,613 $807,050 $807,050 $753,950 $748,250 $659,100 $653,850 $653,850 Less: Cash & Cash Equivalents 123,305 69,030 71,334 68,517 68,517 73,619 76,082 69,225 84,531 84,531 GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH $700,360 $758,599 $760,279 $738,533 $738,533 $680,331 $672,168 $589,875 $569,319 $569,319 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $592,096 $573,992 $574,171 $528,993 $528,993 $516,177 $494,899 $375,388 $391,411 $391,411 GROSS DEBT AS % OF EQUITY 139% 144% 145% 153% 153% 146% 151% 176% 167% 167% GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH AS % OF EQUITY 118% 132% 132% 140% 140% 132% 136% 157% 145% 145% Numbers may not add due to rounding. (a) Includes capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds of discontinued operations.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS

(in thousands, except per share data)

UNAUDITED 2018 2019 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL NET (LOSS) INCOME $(17,441) $5,902 $(6,841) $(21,005) $(39,384) $(4,634) $(18,520) $(112,337) $1,556 $(133,935) LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges 473 16 — (137) 352 325 — (1,145) — (820) Amortization of inventory step-up 6,600 — — — 6,600 — — — — — Restructuring charges, net 3,424 524 1,075 825 5,848 358 299 5,038 (509) 5,186 Acquisition amortization 11,797 11,767 11,735 12,012 47,311 12,078 11,247 11,202 11,188 45,715 Acquisition depreciation 1,837 1,735 1,742 1,735 7,049 1,124 1,106 1,101 1,021 4,352 Special charges (recoveries), net 3,360 1,629 1,913 6,160 13,061 (8,200) 3,916 18,481 3,489 17,686 Income tax impact (5,798) (4,213) (1,857) 10,998 (870) 3,625 (2,266) 5,533 (1,752) 5,140 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 3,468 (4,802) 2,874 4,498 6,038 5,728 17,156 84,688 1,595 109,167 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $7,719 $12,556 $10,642 $15,086 $46,004 $10,404 $12,938 $12,592 $16,588 $52,492 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (Diluted) $(0.88) $0.30 $(0.34) $(1.06) $(1.99) $(0.23) $(0.93) $(5.64) $0.08 $(6.73) LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges 0.02 — — (0.01) 0.02 0.02 — (0.06) — (0.04) Amortization of inventory step-up 0.33 — — — 0.33 — — — — — Restructuring charges, net 0.17 0.03 0.05 0.04 0.29 0.02 0.02 0.25 (0.03) 0.26 Acquisition amortization 0.60 0.59 0.59 0.61 2.39 0.61 0.57 0.56 0.56 2.30 Acquisition depreciation 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.36 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.05 0.22 Special charges (recoveries), net 0.17 0.08 0.10 0.31 0.66 (0.41) 0.20 0.93 0.18 0.89 Income tax impact (0.29) (0.21) (0.10) 0.55 (0.06) 0.18 (0.12) 0.28 (0.10) 0.24 Earnings (Loss) Per Share from discontinued operations 0.18 (0.24) 0.14 0.23 0.30 0.29 0.86 4.25 0.08 5.48 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Diluted) $0.39 $0.63 $0.53 $0.76 $2.30 $0.52 $0.64 $0.63 $0.82 $2.62 Numbers may not add due to rounding.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF KEY PERFORMANCE MEASURES TO COMMONLY USED GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLE TERMS

(in thousands)

UNAUDITED 2018 2019 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL NET (LOSS) INCOME $(17,441) $5,902 $(6,841) $(21,005) $(39,384) $(4,633) $(18,520) $(112,338) $1,556 $(133,935) LESS: Interest expense, net 11,810 13,764 14,137 13,264 52,975 13,094 12,947 11,804 10,764 48,609 Depreciation 4,834 4,791 9,983 6,576 26,183 5,499 5,568 5,551 5,427 22,045 Amortization 14,134 13,985 8,632 12,477 49,228 12,536 11,685 11,629 11,741 47,591 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (3,782) (608) (45) 13,885 9,451 5,709 284 7,490 1,193 14,676 Loss from discontinued operations 3,468 (4,802) 2,874 4,498 6,038 5,728 17,156 84,688 1,595 109,167 EBITDA $13,023 $33,032 $28,740 $29,695 $104,490 $37,933 $29,120 $8,857 $32,276 $108,153 LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges 473 16 — (137) 352 325 — (1,145) — (820) Amortization of inventory step-up 6,600 — — — 6,600 — — — — — Restructuring charges, net 3,424 524 1,075 825 5,848 358 299 5,038 (509) 5,186 Special recoveries (charges), net 3,360 1,629 1,913 6,160 13,061 (8,200) 3,916 18,481 3,489 17,686 ADJUSTED EBITDA $26,880 $35,200 $31,728 $36,544 $130,351 $30,416 $33,335 $31,230 $35,256 $130,203 Numbers may not add due to rounding. Leverage Calculations: Full Year 2019, as reported Full Year 2019, Pro Forma for I&S Divestiture (b) GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH (Net Debt) $ 569,319 Net Debt $ 569,319 Net Debt / 2019 Adjusted EBITDA 4.4 x Net proceeds from I&S sale (160,000 ) Pro Forma Net Debt $ 409,319 2019 Investor Plan Comparison 2019 Adjusted EBITDA – Reported $ 130,203 2019 EBITDA as reported $ 130,203 Engineered Valves & Distributed Valves First Half (a) (6,619 ) 2019 I&S EBITDA (16,811 ) 2019 Adjusted EBITDA – Investor Plan $ 123,584 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,392 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA – Investor Plan 4.6 x Pro Forma Net Debt / Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 3.6 x (a) The Company’s June 2019 investor plan included the results of Engineered Valves and Distributed Valves for the first half of 2019. In Q3 2019, both businesses were reclassified to discontinued operations. (b) The Company sold its Instrumentation & Sampling business in January 2020 for $172 million. These pro forma calculations reduce net debt by the expected net proceeds of $160 million and remove 2019 EBITDA from the reported EBITDA.