Core Development Group Hires Experienced Renewable Energy Attorney as General Counsel

MAHWAH, N.J., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Core Development Group, a leading solar energy developer, has hired Dana Hall, an experienced renewable energy attorney, as general counsel.

Hall is responsible for providing legal advice and guidance on all matters affecting the company, as well as developing strategies to leverage renewable energy policies and programs at the local, state, and national level.

“While I’m proud to be joining Core Development Group, I’m especially excited to further the company’s mission to be a leading solar provider in the United States,” said Hall, who has been practicing law since 2008. “The renewable energy market only continues to grow, and I can’t wait to help Core Development Group grow with it at the local, state, and national level.”

Prior to Core Development Group, Hall launched her boutique renewable energy consulting and legal services practice in 2010, serving a range of clients in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors. She has also held roles with the Pace Energy and Climate Center, a multidisciplinary group that focuses on intersection of energy and the environment with robust research, analysis in law and policy; and the Low Impact Hydropower Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the impacts of hydropower generation through the certification of low impact hydropower.

“We are very excited about Dana Hall’s addition to our executive leadership team,” said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group. “The extensive legal experience and seasoned renewable energy approach she brings with her will be an incredibly valuable asset to us today and years to come.”

Core Development Group is a provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government and utility-scale solar installations throughout the United States.

Core Development Group’s expert team serves clients in site development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), site due diligence and planning, system engineering design, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

