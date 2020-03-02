Enbridge Receives FERC Approval of Rate Case Settlement

HOUSTON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ – Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced today that Texas Eastern Transmission, LP (Texas Eastern) has received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) of its uncontested rate case settlement with customers. Enbridge, its customers and FERC staff collaborated to effectively resolve this matter in a mutually satisfactory manner.

Texas Eastern is the largest Enbridge-owned natural gas pipeline asset and one of the largest in the industry.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

