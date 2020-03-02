EQT Corp: MKM Partners upgrades to “buy”













** MKM Partners upgrades the U.S. natural gas producer to "buy" from "neutral"; says with the reconstitution of the company's gas gathering agreement, its capital structure is "navigable"

** EQT on Thursday renegotiated its gas transportation rates and sold half its stake in pipeline company Equitrans Midstream Corp

** The company expects about $535 mln in total fee relief over a three-year period from the deals, starting 2021, and cost savings that would improve its EBITDA and leverage

** MKM says EQT's business model is capable of generating ~8% average corporate return and its financial capacity suggests term debt maturities are manageable

** MKM cuts PT by $2 to $10 due to an increase in EQT's weighted average cost of capital, given its lesser market capitalization

** EQT shares have depreciated by almost half YTD and now reflect ~70% intrinsic upside and therefore merit an upgrade – MKM

** Out of 17 brokerages, 11 rate the stock "buy" or higher, 5 "hold" and 1 "sell"; median PT $11.50 – Refinitiv data

** Stock fell 42.3% in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)