Greenlane Renewables Provides Corporate Update on Sales Pipeline and Industry Growth













BURNABY, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane”) (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) today announced an increase to its sales pipeline and sales order backlog. As at December 31, 2019, Greenlane’s sales pipeline (known sales opportunities) was in excess of $680 million as compared to $450 million as at December 31, 2018, an increase of over 50%. Greenlane’s sales pipeline is defined as qualified prospective projects that could convert into orders within approximately 24 months. Not all of these potential projects will proceed or proceed within the expected timeframe, and not all of the projects that do proceed will be awarded to Greenlane. Nevertheless, over time, Greenlane believes that this number gives a reasonable metric of changes in market activity and anticipated growth of the industry.

As at December 31, 2019, Greenlane’s sales order backlog for new biogas upgraders was estimated at $16.2 million as compared to the previous figure of $9.6 million as at September 30, 2019. Since December 31, 2019, Greenlane has recognised a portion of the sales order backlog as revenue as ongoing upgrader projects have advanced in the period since December 31, 2019, in addition Greenlane has increased its sales order backlog with a $7 million supply contract with Renewable Natural Gas Company (“RNGC”), which it announced on February 6, 2020. Greenlane’s order backlog refers to the balance of unrecognized revenue from contracted projects, where such revenue is recognized over time as completion of the projects progresses.

“This an exciting time to be part of the renewable natural gas sector,” said Brad Douville, President & CEO of Greenlane. “The industry is experiencing rapid growth and we have had a significant number of new projects added to our sales pipeline while also seeing a pickup in investor interest. We were able to strengthen our balance sheet through a recent financing providing an increase in cash and reduction in debt.”

As it relates to Greenlane’s balance sheet, Greenlane had cash and cash equivalents of $2.3 million as at December 31, 2019, as compared to $2.3 million as at September 30, 2019, and has recently completed an $11.5 million unit offering. Of the net proceeds from this financing, after deducting commission and associated expenses, Greenlane has made a payment of $3.4 million in principal and $0.2 million in interest to Pressure Technologies to reduce the outstanding balance of its promissory note to approximately $7 million; approximately $3.5 million is expected to be allocated to investments by Greenlane in its “build, own and operate” business model; and the remainder of approximately $3.3 million is expected to be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.

To help increase its corporate awareness, Greenlane has entered into a services agreement with Native Ads Inc. (“Native Ads”) of Vancouver, BC, pursuant to which Native Ads will provide and manage a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for cash consideration of $150,000. The term of the agreement extends from the effective date of February 28, 2020 until the digital media marketing campaign and related media buying concludes. The campaign includes, but is not limited to, content creation, web development, media buying and distribution, advertising development, and campaign reporting and optimization.

Approximately 70 to 80 per cent of the marketing campaign’s budget will be allocated for digital advertising, paid distribution and media buying, and approximately 20 to 30 per cent will be allocated for digital marketing consulting, managed services and management fees over the campaign period. Neither Native Ads nor any of its directors or officers hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of Greenlane. The services provided by Native Ads may be subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 100 biogas upgrading units supplied into 18 countries worldwide, including the world’s largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers improve their environmental impact, green credentials, and bottom line. For further information, please visit www.greelanerenewables.com.

