Gulfport Energy: Falls as Firefly proposes 2 nominees to board













** Shares of the oil and gas producer fall 11.5% to $0.73 premarket

** Firefly Value Partners LP, which has a 13.1% stake in Gulfport, nominates 2 candidates to board and sends an open letter to shareholders

** Nominates Samantha Holroyd, a former energy banker, energy private equity investor and oil and gas engineer and Ryan Heslop, co-founder and co-portfolio manager at Firefly

** "The board has repeatedly refused to substantively engage with us on all of these matters, leaving us convinced that truly changing the direction at Gulfport will require changing the board" – Firefly

** Firefly in November last year asked Gulfport for a board seat and criticized the "half-measures" company is taking to improve its financial performance

** Gulfport in November said it would cut jobs, change its directors and end share buybacks to reverse a decline in stock price

** Stock has fallen ~54 in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)