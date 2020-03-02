Industry Veterans Form Tatanka Midstream, Secure an Initial $500 Million Capital Commitment from EnCap Flatrock Midstream













SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#midstream—Tatanka Midstream, LLC (“Tatanka” or “the Company”) today announced the formation of the company and an initial capital commitment of $500 million from EnCap Flatrock Midstream (“EnCap Flatrock”). Tatanka is an independent energy company focused on acquiring and building midstream assets in North America. Tatanka’s goal is to create value by improving the operations, maintenance and overall efficiency of acquired businesses and building highly competitive new assets that serve the continually growing and changing needs of the North American energy market.

Tatanka is led by three founders: Chief Executive Officer Keith Casey, President and Chief Investment Officer Nate Weeks and Chief Financial Officer Carlos Mata, CFA. The founders have worked together in various capacities for more than a decade and have more than 75 years of collective experience in the midstream and downstream energy sectors. They share distinctive track records in strategic growth and transformation as well as a commitment to continuously improving all aspects of business operations and community engagement.

“We are excited to partner with EnCap Flatrock to create a company that provides innovative midstream solutions that are safe and environmentally responsible, forge optimal and efficient pathways to market, and create exceptional value for all stakeholders,” said Tatanka Midstream CEO Keith Casey. “EnCap Flatrock thinks about midstream and the midstream opportunity set the same way we do, the firm’s values are aligned with ours, and the EnCap Flatrock team brings a wealth of contacts and technical and commercial expertise that complement our own. We think it’s a powerful pairing.”

“EnCap Flatrock is fortunate to be working with Keith, Nate, Carlos and the team they are assembling,” said EnCap Flatrock Managing Partner Gregory C. King, who is also a member of the Tatanka board of directors. “We are proud to partner with the best management teams in midstream, and the Tatanka Midstream team is no exception. We were attracted to the founders’ extraordinary skill sets, strong track records and reputations. We support their early dedication to creating a socially responsible company.”

About Tatanka Midstream, LLC

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas and formed in 2020, Tatanka Midstream is an independent energy company focused on acquiring and building midstream assets in North America. Tatanka’s goal is to create value by improving the operations, maintenance and overall efficiency of acquired businesses and building highly competitive new assets that serve the continually growing and changing needs of the North American energy market. The company is led by three industry veterans: Chief Executive Officer Keith Casey, President and Chief Investment Officer Nate Weeks and Chief Financial Officer Carlos Mata, who together have more than 75 years of collective experience in the midstream and downstream energy sectors. Please visit www.tatankamidstream.com for more information on the company’s management team, name and values.

About EnCap Flatrock Midstream

EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is currently making commitments to new management teams from EFM Fund IV, a $3.25 billion fund. Further information is available at www.efmidstream.com.

Contacts

