Gunnar Hirsti, board member of DNO ASA, has on 2 March 2020 bought 100,000 shares in DNO ASA, at an average price of NOK 6.5432 per share. Following this transaction, he holds 350,000 shares in DNO ASA through Hirsti Invest AS.

—

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.