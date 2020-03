Marathon Petroleum's 277,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Cattletsburg, Kentucky will undergo a multiunit turnaround in August, according to a source familiar with the plans.

The turnaround is expected to begin on Aug. 16 and last for 28 days, the source told Reuters. A Marathon spokesman said the company does not comment on operational details.

