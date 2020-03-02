Prosafe SE:













Prosafe and Shell U.K. Limited have agreed to amend the original 1 June 2020 commencement date of the Safe Zephyrus at the Shearwater platform in the UK sector of the North Sea to 2 May 2020 by extending the contract by 30 days.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 2 March 2020

