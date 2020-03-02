Russia’s sanctions-hit Power Machines to sell its stake in JV with Siemens













Russian power equipment provider Power Machines has decided to exercise an option to sell its 35% stake in a joint venture with Siemens , a Siemens spokeswoman for Russia told Reuters on Monday.

Power Machines, which was placed under U.S. sanctions in 2018, is a Russian partner in Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies LLC, a St Petersburg-based joint venture in which Siemens has a majority stake.

A spokeswoman for Siemens for Russia said that Power Machines has notified the German firm about its intention to sell its stake in the venture, but declined to comment further. A spokeswoman for Power Machines declined to comment.

Washington imposed sanctions on Power Machines over its role in supplying German turbines to Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. Siemens is not under sanctions.

