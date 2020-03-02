Tallgrass Energy, LP Announces Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders













LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) (“TGE”) today announced that a special meeting of shareholders of TGE will be held on April 16, 2020 to consider and vote upon a proposal to approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 16, 2019, by and among TGE, Tallgrass Energy GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and the general partner of TGE, Prairie Private Acquiror LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“Buyer”), and Prairie Merger Sub LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger of Buyer with and into TGE. Holders of record of TGE’s Class A shares and Class B shares as of the close of business on March 12, 2020, the record date for the special meeting, will be entitled to vote at the special meeting.

Additional Information and Where to Find it

In connection with the proposed transaction referred to in this material, TGE filed a preliminary proxy statement with the SEC on January 21, 2020, which was amended on February 11, 2020, and intends to file other materials with the SEC, including a proxy statement in a definitive form. TGE also expects to mail or otherwise provide to its shareholders such proxy statement regarding the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, TGE’S SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC (when available) by TGE through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed by TGE will be available free of charge on TGE’s website at www.tallgrassenergy.com, in the “Investors” tab near the top of the page, or by contacting TGE’s Investor Relations Department at 1-913-928-6012.

Participants in the Solicitation

TGE and its general partner’s directors and executive officers may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of TGE’s general partner may be found in its 2019 Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 12, 2020 and any subsequent statements of changes in beneficial ownership filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above. Additional information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will also be included in any proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.

Information Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as “could,” “will,” “may,” “assume,” “forecast,” “position,” “predict,” “strategy,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “budget,” “potential,” or “continue,” and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of TGE, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those set forth in reports filed by TGE with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made and TGE does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) is a growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

To learn more, please visit our website at www.tallgrassenergy.com.

Contacts

Investor and Financial Inquiries



Nate Lien, (913) 928-6012



investor.relations@tallgrassenergylp.com

or



Media and Trade Inquiries



Phyllis Hammond, (303) 763-3568



media.relations@tallgrassenergylp.com