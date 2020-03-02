The solution to the problem will create another bubble













The response to the recent collapse in risk appetite is to pump stimulus into financial markets. That will probably create another bubble, though perhaps that just means the bubble that began to grow after the global financial crisis is getting bigger. The size of moves in financial markets are getting a reaction with authorities pledging to stabilize markets and support economies. This has provoked a response with key markets turning from lows and some, like gold, moving substantially against a risk-averse trend . Currency traders have also reacted with risky bets turning away from major levels . The problem is that necessary action to battle crisis conditions means traders may again see bad news as good news — bad news leading to stimulus and supporting risk. That's been the stock trend for more than 10 years. In the last week, currencies have seen rare movement, but volatility remains low in light of a supposed crisis. Benchmark vols for the big four currencies are 6 to 8 vols.