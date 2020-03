* Gold USD 1688/oz peak but ended last week at USD 1585/oz

* SSEC today soaring over 3%. China PMI dumped to 40.3 in Feb

* Brent crude oil tested below USD 50/oz now USD 51.17

* S&P smashed on week but rallied at the close ending 2963 vs 2856 low

* S&P traded below weekly Ichimoku cloud and 100-WMA then closed above

* Thick cloud 2891-2673 = strong support. 100-WMA 2887. Low 2856, close 2951

* USD -1.8% last week. Closed over weekly cloud 97.78-96.60, cloud is key