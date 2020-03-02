Tidewater Reports Results for the Three and Twelve -Months Ended December 31, 2019













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, of $118.8 million and $486.5 million, and net losses for the same periods of $59.9 million (or $1.52 per common share) and $141.7 million (or $3.71 per common share), respectively. Excluding long-lived asset impairments and one time expenses, net losses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 were $25.2 million (or $0.64 per common share) and $91.4 million (or $2.39) per common share), respectively. Highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2019:

Generated revenue of $118.8 million, an 8%, or $8.5 million, increase from the same period in the prior year; driven by a 4% increase in average day rate and a 4% increase in active vessel days.

Continued significant streamlining of shore-based operations resulted in a pro forma run rate for general and administrative expense of $81.0 million.

Active utilization increased to 81.4% for the fourth quarter, up from 80.4% in the third quarter.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the quarter was a positive of $5.3 million, and free cash flow for the quarter was a positive $12.5 million.

Completed a bond consent and $125 million tender to improve debt covenants, lower overall debt, and reduce pro-forma negative interest carry by $8.0 million.

Continued high-grading active fleet by identifying 46 lower specification vessels to be disposed of in 2020.

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Over the course of 2019, Tidewater has taken a series of strategic actions to streamline our fleet and increase our efficiency across the entire organization. These actions were part of our continuing efforts to achieve our near-term goal of becoming free cash flow positive and part of our longer-term goal of attaining an acceptable free cash flow return on our assets.

“The team made significant strides in the fourth quarter and we are pleased to report that the business had positive operating cash flow in the fourth quarter, was free cash flow positive in the fourth quarter, and the strong performance in the fourth quarter also resulted in the business being free cash flow positive for the entire year of 2019. Free cash flow for the quarter was $12.5 million and $5.5 million for the year.

“Market conditions around the world continue to improve. Our anticipated revenue for 2020 is similar to our total revenue for 2019, but with fewer ships as we continue to high-grade the active fleet. As of this call, we have $440 million of backlog for 2020, which is over 90% of the revenue we recorded for the prior year. Key operational objectives for 2020 are to continue to improve our active utilization percentage, which results in higher profitability per vessel day, and to lower our annual spend on dry docks and vessel modifications by over $20 million as compared to 2019.

“Through process improvements, headcount reductions and technology implementation, the team successfully achieved merger-related general and administrative cost synergies of $65 million, significantly exceeding the original target of $45 million. We finished 2019 with an annual general and administrative spend run rate of $81 million, which was $19 million lower than our original $100 million target, and substantially lower than Tidewater’s pre-merger general and administrative spend on a stand-alone basis. The improvement in active utilization, reduced spend on drydocks and vessel modifications, and reduced spend on general and administrative costs should result in us nearing our longer-term goal of attaining an acceptable free cash flow return on our assets.

“Part of achieving our return objectives is positioning the Tidewater fleet for the future by obtaining the highest disposal value for our fleet in lay-up. You will notice that we took the step of separating the value of the ongoing fleet from the value of the fleet we intend to sell or scrap, which we are now presenting on the balance sheet as ‘assets held for sale’, which is stated at our expected net realizable value. Marking that portion of the fleet to net realizable value resulted in an impairment in the fourth quarter of $26.7 million, and results in a value of assets to be disposed of totaling $39.3 million. The value that remains on the balance sheet as Net Property and Equipment reflects the book value of the fleet we intend to remain operational.”

Kneen concluded, “All of these actions are part of our efforts to achieve our goal of maximizing free cash flow generation while preserving our pristine balance sheet. We believe the result is a nimble, efficient and scalable platform that will enable us to support our growth initiatives and further advance our leadership position in the offshore industry. This accomplishment was the result of our more than 5,000 employees pulling together to create a new culture focused on establishing the safest, most profitable, most investable offshore vessel company in the world.”

Included in the net loss for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2019 were general and administrative expenses of $2.1 million ($0.05 per common share) and $12.6 million ($0.33 per common share), respectively, for severance and similar expenses related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations.

In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of December 31, 2019, the company also has the following in the money warrants.

Common shares outstanding 39,941,327 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 821,308 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 1,165,066 Total 41,927,701

Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the teleconference via telephone by calling 1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and asking for the “Tidewater” call just prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on March 3, 2020 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on April 3, 2020. To access the replay, call 1-888-843-7419 (1-630-652-3042 if calling from outside the U.S.). The conference call ID number is 49441491.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available online at the Tidewater Inc. website, www.tdw.com. The online replay will be available until April 3, 2020.

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of Tidewater’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

Note: all per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.

Financial information is displayed beginning on the next page.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 116,539 108,527 477,015 397,206 Other operating revenues 2,237 1,707 9,534 9,314 Total revenues 118,776 110,234 486,549 406,520 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 85,935 74,967 329,196 269,580 Costs of other operating revenues 916 733 2,800 5,530 General and administrative (A) 22,406 36,487 103,716 110,023 Depreciation and amortization 28,226 20,101 101,931 58,293 Gain on asset dispositions, net (1,217 ) (8,938 ) (2,263 ) (10,624 ) Impairment of due from affiliate — 20,083 — 20,083 Asset impairments and other 32,549 36,878 37,773 61,132 Total operating costs and expenses 168,815 180,311 573,153 514,017 Operating loss (50,039 ) (70,077 ) (86,604 ) (107,497 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (945 ) 1,455 (1,269 ) 106 Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies (2,717 ) (3,871 ) (3,152 ) (18,864 ) Interest income and other 690 5,799 6,598 11,294 Loss on debt extinguishment — (8,119 ) — (8,119 ) Interest and other debt costs (6,282 ) (7,708 ) (29,068 ) (30,439 ) Total other expense (9,254 ) (12,444 ) (26,891 ) (46,022 ) Loss before income taxes (59,293 ) (82,521 ) (113,495 ) (153,519 ) Income tax expense 1,281 7,856 27,724 18,252 Net loss $ (60,574 ) (90,377 ) (141,219 ) (171,771 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (721 ) 132 524 (254 ) Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (59,853 ) (90,509 ) (141,743 ) (171,517 ) Basic loss per common share $ (1.52 ) (2.83 ) (3.71 ) (6.45 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (1.52 ) (2.83 ) (3.71 ) (6.45 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (B) 39,504,154 31,974,802 38,204,934 26,589,883 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 39,504,154 31,974,802 38,204,934 26,589,883 Vessel operating margin $ 30,604 33,560 147,819 127,626 Note (A): Restructuring and merger-related items: Professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses related to the business combination with GulfMark $ — 4,465 88 4,553 Integration related costs related to the business combination with GulfMark 2,123 — 12,527 10,404 Total $ 2,123 4,465 12,615 14,957 Note (B): Shares issuable upon the exercise of New Creditor Warrants held by U.S. citizens included in weighted average shares outstanding — 2,547 — 2,547 Total shares outstanding including warrants Common shares outstanding 39,941,327 26,589,883 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 821,308 2,220,857 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 1,165,066 2,189,709 Total 41,927,701 41,388,846

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and par value data) December 31, December 31, ASSETS 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 218,290 371,791 Restricted cash 5,755 25,953 Trade and other receivables, net 110,180 111,266 Due from affiliates 125,972 132,951 Marine operating supplies 21,856 29,505 Assets held for sale 39,287 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,956 11,836 Total current assets 537,296 683,302 Investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies — 1,039 Net properties and equipment 938,961 1,089,857 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 66,936 22,215 Other assets 36,335 31,326 Total assets $ 1,579,528 1,827,739 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,501 31,939 Accrued costs and expenses 74,000 61,784 Due to affiliates 50,186 34,972 Current portion of long-term debt 9,890 8,568 Other current liabilities 24,100 21,092 Total current liabilities 185,677 158,355 Long-term debt 279,044 430,436 Other liabilities and deferred credits 98,397 94,025 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 40 37 Additional paid-in capital 1,367,521 1,352,388 Accumulated deficit (352,526 ) (210,783 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (236 ) 2,194 Total stockholders’ equity 1,014,799 1,143,836 Noncontrolling interests 1,611 1,087 Total equity 1,016,410 1,144,923 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,579,528 1,827,739

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In thousands) Additional Retained Accumulated



other Non Common paid-in earnings comprehensive controlling stock capital (deficit) income (loss) interest Total Balance at December 31, 2017 $ 22 1,059,120 (39,266 ) (147 ) 2,215 1,021,944 Total comprehensive income (loss) — — (171,517 ) 2,341 (254 ) (169,430 ) Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants 6 (3 ) — — — 3 Issuance of common stock for GulfMark business combination 9 285,483 — — — 285,492 Amortization of restricted stock units — 8,914 — — — 8,914 Cash paid to noncontrolling interests — (1,126 ) — — (874 ) (2,000 ) Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 37 1,352,388 (210,783 ) 2,194 1,087 1,144,923 Total comprehensive income (loss) — — (141,743 ) (2,430 ) 524 (143,649 ) Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants 3 (3 ) — — — — Amortization of restricted stock units — 15,136 — — — 15,136 Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 40 1,367,521 (352,526 ) (236 ) 1,611 1,016,410

The company’s vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In thousands) % % % % Vessel revenues: Americas $ 33,333 29 % 31,813 29 % 136,958 29 % 118,534 30 % Middle East/Asia Pacific 26,651 23 % 19,474 18 % 90,321 19 % 80,195 20 % Europe/Mediterranean 29,180 25 % 20,717 19 % 123,711 26 % 56,263 14 % West Africa 27,375 23 % 36,523 34 % 126,025 26 % 142,214 36 % Total vessel revenues $ 116,539 100 % 108,527 100 % 477,015 100 % 397,206 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 46,071 40 % 45,133 42 % 187,599 39 % 153,340 39 % Repair and maintenance 15,181 13 % 9,405 9 % 47,761 10 % 33,721 8 % Insurance and loss reserves 1,174 1 % 637 1 % 6,129 1 % 51 (<1 %) Fuel, lube and supplies 9,782 8 % 9,315 9 % 36,359 8 % 34,489 9 % Other 13,726 12 % 10,477 10 % 51,348 11 % 47,979 12 % Total vessel operating costs 85,935 74 % 74,967 69 % 329,196 69 % 269,580 68 % Vessel operating margin (A) $ 30,604 26 % 33,560 31 % 147,819 31 % 127,626 32 % Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization.

The company’s operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (In thousands) % % % % Vessel operating profit (loss): Americas $ (2,507 ) (2 %) (2,944 ) (3 %) (805 ) (0 %) 8,860 2 % Middle East/Asia Pacific (1,946 ) (2 %) (2,088 ) (2 %) (6,044 ) (1 %) (4,417 ) (1 %) Europe/Mediterranean (521 ) (0 %) (2,606 ) (2 %) (1,289 ) (0 %) (9,359 ) (2 %) West Africa (3,593 ) (3 %) 3,373 3 % 8,298 2 % 7,240 2 % Other operating profit 1,353 1 % 975 1 % 6,734 1 % 3,742 1 % (7,214 ) (6 %) (3,290 ) (3 %) 6,894 1 % 6,066 1 % Corporate expenses (A) (11,493 ) (10 %) (18,764 ) (17 %) (57,988 ) (12 %) (42,972 ) (11 %) Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net 1,217 1 % 8,938 8 % 2,263 0 % 10,624 3 % Impairment of due from affiliates 0 0 % (20,083 ) (18 %) 0 0 % (20,083 ) (5 %) Long-lived asset impairments (32,549 ) (27 %) (36,878 ) (33 %) (37,773 ) (8 %) (61,132 ) (15 %) Operating loss $ (50,039 ) (42 %) (70,077 ) (64 %) (86,604 ) (18 %) (107,497 ) (26 %) Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes stock-based compensation of $3.0 million and $19.6 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 included stock-based compensation of $3.6 million and $13.6 million, respectively. In addition, general and administrative costs for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes $2.1 million and $12.6 million, respectively, of severance and similar costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations.

TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 116,539 117,173 123,641 119,662 108,527 477,015 397,206 Other operating revenues 2,237 2,592 2,218 2,487 1,707 9,534 9,314 Total revenues 118,776 119,765 125,859 122,149 110,234 486,549 406,520 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 85,935 80,619 80,439 82,203 74,967 329,196 269,580 Costs of other operating revenues 916 534 586 764 733 2,800 5,530 General and administrative (A) 22,406 30,474 23,696 27,140 36,487 103,716 110,023 Depreciation and amortization 28,226 25,735 25,038 22,932 20,101 101,931 58,293 Gain on asset dispositions, net (1,217 ) (270 ) 494 (1,270 ) (8,938 ) (2,263 ) (10,624 ) Impairment of due from affiliate — — — — 20,083 — 20,083 Asset impairments and other 32,549 5,224 — — 36,878 37,773 61,132 Total operating costs and expenses 168,815 142,316 130,253 131,769 180,311 573,153 514,017 Operating loss (50,039 ) (22,551 ) (4,394 ) (9,620 ) (70,077 ) (86,604 ) (107,497 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (945 ) 173 11 (508 ) 1,455 (1,269 ) 106 Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies (2,717 ) (468 ) 95 (62 ) (3,871 ) (3,152 ) (18,864 ) Interest income and other 690 1,579 1,859 2,470 5,799 6,598 11,294 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — (8,119 ) — (8,119 ) Interest and other debt costs (6,282 ) (7,468 ) (7,582 ) (7,736 ) (7,708 ) (29,068 ) (30,439 ) Total other expense (9,254 ) (6,184 ) (5,617 ) (5,836 ) (12,444 ) (26,891 ) (46,022 ) Loss before income taxes (59,293 ) (28,735 ) (10,011 ) (15,456 ) (82,521 ) (113,495 ) (153,519 ) Income tax expense 1,281 15,071 5,542 5,830 7,856 27,724 18,252 Net loss $ (60,574 ) (43,806 ) (15,553 ) (21,286 ) (90,377 ) (141,219 ) (171,771 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (721 ) 394 406 445 132 524 (254 ) Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (59,853 ) (44,200 ) (15,959 ) (21,731 ) (90,509 ) (141,743 ) (171,517 ) Basic loss per common share $ (1.52 ) (1.15 ) (0.42 ) (0.58 ) (2.83 ) (3.71 ) (6.45 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (1.52 ) (1.15 ) (0.42 ) (0.58 ) (2.83 ) (3.71 ) (6.45 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (B) 39,504,154 38,537,165 37,570,629 37,178,580 31,974,802 38,204,934 26,589,883 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 39,504,154 38,537,165 37,570,629 37,178,580 31,974,802 38,204,934 26,589,883 Vessel operating margin $ 30,604 36,554 43,202 37,459 33,560 147,819 127,626 Note (A): Restructuring and merger-related items: Professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses related to the business combination with GulfMark $ — — — 88 4,465 88 4,553 Integration related costs related to the business combination with GulfMark 2,123 6,293 460 3,651 — 12,527 10,404 Total $ 2,123 6,293 460 3,739 4,465 12,615 14,957 Note (B): Shares issuable upon the exercise of New Creditor Warrants held by U.S. citizens included in weighted average shares outstanding — — — — 2,547 — 2,547 Total shares outstanding including warrants Common shares outstanding 39,941,327 26,589,883 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 821,308 2,220,857 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 1,165,066 2,189,709 Total 41,927,701 41,388,846

