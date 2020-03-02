U.S. Henry Hub natgas prices for February fall to lowest since 1999













U.S. spot natural gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana dropped in February to their lowest for that month since 1999 as mild weather and near-record production allowed utilities to leave lots of gas in storage.

That is not surprising since analysts have projected for months that average gas prices in calendar 2020 would drop to their lowest in over 20 years.

Next-day prices averaged $1.84 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in February. That compares with an average of $2.70 in February 2019 and a five-year average (2015-2019) for the month of $2.60. In February 1999, prices averaged $1.79.

So far in 2020, next-day prices averaged $1.93 per mmBtu. That compares with an average of $2.57 per mmBtu for all of 2019 and a five-year average of $2.77.

The weather so far this winter has been mild with average daily temperatures about 3 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal in December, 5 degrees higher in January and 1 degree higher in February.

Production in the Lower 48 U.S. states, meanwhile, averaged 93.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in February. That was up 6% from February 2019's average of 88.6 bcfd but fell short of the monthly all-time high of 95.5 bcfd in November, according to Refinitiv, a data provider.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

Utilities used that extra gas to cut the storage deficit from as much as 33% below normal in March 2019 to almost 9% over normal during the week ended Feb. 21.

Prices are in $ per million British thermal units and are derived from brokerage firm SNL data:

JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC YEAR

AVERAGE 2020 2.02 1.84 2019 3.07 2.70 2.93 2.65 2.64 2.40 2.36 2.22 2.57 2.33 2.63 2.22 2.57 2018 3.88 2.67 2.70 2.79 2.80 2.97 2.83 2.96 3.00 3.27 4.13 3.97 3.15 2017 3.26 2.82 2.87 3.08 3.12 2.94 2.96 2.88 2.96 2.87 2.99 2.76 2.99 2016 2.27 1.96 1.70 1.90 1.92 2.57 2.79 2.79 2.97 2.95 2.50 3.58 2.51 2015 2.97 2.85 2.80 2.58 2.84 2.77 2.83 2.77 2.65 2.32 2.08 1.92 2.63 2014 4.59 5.94 4.93 4.27 4.55 4.57 4.01 3.88 3.92 3.77 4.10 3.43 4.39 2013 3.34 3.32 3.66 4.07 4.12 3.98 3.68 3.44 3.60 3.61 3.57 4.04 3.73 2012 2.70 2.56 2.27 2.06 2.43 2.46 2.84 2.93 2.73 3.18 3.55 3.49 2.75 2011 4.37 4.22 3.86 4.24 4.35 4.46 4.42 4.22 3.88 3.67 3.35 3.17 4.00 2010 5.78 5.31 4.56 3.99 4.21 4.51 4.68 4.54 3.88 3.64 3.54 4.24 4.39 2009 5.64 4.53 4.03 3.56 3.62 3.68 3.62 3.27 2.88 3.99 4.00 5.04 3.95 2008 7.68 8.37 9.19 9.81 11.35 12.30 11.84 8.72 7.99 7.07 6.60 6.29 8.86 2007 6.22 7.64 7.33 7.61 7.56 7.48 6.51 6.19 5.85 6.61 7.24 7.14 6.98 2006 9.93 8.12 6.98 7.19 6.70 6.03 5.95 7.25 5.83 5.13 7.33 7.36 6.74 2005 6.14 6.22 6.67 7.24 6.60 7.04 7.38 8.65 11.51 14.09 11.96 12.26 8.81 2004 6.16 5.55 5.30 5.56 6.17 6.41 6.16 5.74 5.15 6.30 6.76 7.08 5.90 2003 5.18 6.58 7.30 5.16 5.55 5.92 5.13 4.86 4.78 4.62 4.51 5.54 5.49 2002 2.45 2.20 2.76 3.42 3.49 3.33 3.12 3.03 3.41 4.00 4.10 4.47 3.37 2001 9.17 5.81 5.14 5.28 4.43 3.73 3.14 3.04 2.25 2.15 2.67 2.40 3.96 2000 2.38 2.64 2.72 2.95 3.30 4.33 4.18 4.13 4.91 5.18 5.13 7.74 4.31 1999 1.80 1.79 1.73 2.03 2.30 2.29 2.29 2.72 2.69 2.68 2.65 2.28 2.27 1998 2.18 2.13 2.25 2.44 2.21 2.10 2.28 1.91 1.86 1.98 2.09 1.90 2.09 1997 3.83 2.53 1.85 1.93 2.23 2.27 2.19 2.36 2.72 3.13 3.13 2.42 2.50 1996 3.14 4.06 3.05 2.37 2.21 2.42 2.60 2.15 1.80 2.12 2.97 3.89 2.76 1995 1.61 1.46 1.50 1.59 1.65 1.66 1.47 1.50 1.63 1.73 1.92 2.42 1.69 1994 2.32 2.73 2.25 2.04 2.00 1.89 1.99 1.72 1.51 1.45 1.62 1.70 1.92 1993 2.00 1.71 2.01 2.27 2.33 2.04 2.03 2.24 2.29 2.03 2.21 2.21 2.12 1992 1.46 1.14 1.25 1.44 1.55 1.65 1.64 1.93 2.01 2.56 2.31 2.28 1.77 1991 1.68 1.36 1.34 1.33 1.32 1.25 1.17 1.26 1.47 1.69 1.84 1.90 1.49 1990 2.43 1.92 1.55 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.43 1.37 1.45 1.62 2.12 2.23 1.70 1989 — 1.70 1.50 1.53 1.66 1.69 1.66 1.59 1.52 1.60 1.89 2.22 N/A

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Gregorio)