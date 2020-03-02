U.S. stocks weekly: Fear goes viral













(Repeats from Friday, no changes to text. Adds chart)

** S&P 500 plunges 11.5% for worst week since 2008 financial crisis on pandemic fears

** All 3 major indexes tumble into correction territory on heavy volume; fear-gauge spikes as VIX hits highest level since Feb 2018

** Indeed, downside pressure intensified . This with the SPX out on a limb

** Early on, the SPX trolled a shelf

** But by week's end, short-term oversold was battling free-fall

** Every sector crumbles as energy and financials lead the carnage

** Energy sinks 15.4%. Oil prices fall to lowest in more than a year as virus stokes demand fears

** Financials nosedive 13.5%. Banks drop as bond yields broadly fall across the curve . US 10-yr T-Note yield hits record low of 1.116% Fri. S&P 500 Banks index crashes ~16%

** Industrials and Consumer discretionary sag 12.2% and 11.2%, respectively. Drubbing of travel-related stocks continues as virus cases rise outside China . Dow Transports skids 14%, index's worst week since 9/11 aftermath

** Tech slumps 11.1%. Microsoft falls after warning of coronavirus hit to supply chain, echoing similar statements from Apple and HP Inc . Philadelphia chip index plummets ~10%

** Healthcare tumbles 10.6%. Gilead falls, but only by 0.5%. Analyst expects use of Gilead experimental coronavirus drug to be limited to hospitalized patients with severe complications . Regeneron is one of just 2 SPX stocks in the green on the week, up 10%, as eye doctors group flags safety risks with rival drug

** Consumer staples declines 10.4%. But Clorox , Campbell Soup , Hormel Foods and Kimberly-Clark outperform, lose 3%-7%, as investors eye bleach, food and tissues amid virus worries

** Meanwhile, coronavirus concerns hit individual investor sentiment

** SPX sector performance YTD:

(Reporting by Lance Tupper and Terence Gabriel)