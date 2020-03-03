BofA Global Research cuts 2020 oil price forecasts













Bank of America (BofA) Global Research slashed its 2020 Brent and WTI price forecasts by $8 per barrel to $54 per barrel and $49 per barrel, respectively, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus weighs on economic growth.

The bank last week cut its world growth forecast to the lowest level since the peak of the global financial crisis in 2009 amid coronavirus worries.

BofA in a note dated March 1 said it expects the OPEC+ to cut output at their meeting on March 5-6 in Vienna and sees U.S. oil supply growth to fall to just 500,000 barrels per day year-on-year in 2020.

Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday on expectations that central banks will provide financial stimulus to offset the impact of coronavirus and on growing optimism around OPEC cuts.

Prices had slumped to their lowest in more than a year on Friday as the spread of coronavirus stoked fears that a slowing global economy could take a hit on crude demand.

The following is a list of the latest forecasts from brokerages for Brent and WTI. All prices are per barrel and outlooks are listed by the date of revision:

Agency/Brokerage Brent WTI Date Revised

2020 2020 BofA $54.00 $49.00 March 1, 2020 Standard Chartered $64.00 $59.00 Feb. 18, 2020 BofA $62.00 $57.00 Jan. 20, 2020 JP Morgan $64.50 $60.00 Dec. 16, 2019 Commerzbank $60.00 $57.00 Dec. 13, 2019 ABN Amro $58.00 $53.00 Dec. 12, 2019 ANZ $67.88 $63.13 Dec. 12, 2019 Goldman Sachs $63.00 $58.50 Dec. 9, 2019 Barclays $62.00 $57.00 Dec. 5, 2019 Goldman Sachs $60.00 $55.50 Nov. 25, 2019 BNP Paribas $58.00 $54.00 Nov. 21, 2019 Commerzbank $60.00 $57.00 Sept. 18, 2019 BNP Paribas $54.00 $51.00 Aug. 15, 2019 Commerzbank $65.00 $62.00 Aug. 13, 2019 Barclays $69.00 $62.00 July 18, 2019 Credit Suisse $65.00 $57.00 July 9, 2019 Goldman Sachs $60.00 $55.50 April 8, 2019 Standard Chartered $83.00 $78.00 Feb. 7, 2019 Commerzbank $70.00 $67.00 Feb. 6, 2019 Barclays $75.00 $68.00 Jan. 24, 2019 Morgan Stanley $65.00 — Jan. 8, 2019 Goldman Sachs $60.00 $54.50 Jan. 6, 2019 Commerzbank $70.00 $67.00 Dec. 12, 2018 Barclays $75.00 $68.00 Oct. 2, 2018

