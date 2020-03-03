Canada Invests in Clean Energy Solutions in Nova Scotia

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

DARTMOUTH, NS, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ – Canada is helping to build the low-carbon economy. That is why we are investing in the development of new and innovative technologies that will help us fight climate change, boost the economy and create good jobs for Canadians.

Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today highlighted the government's commitment to help the concrete industry improve its competitiveness while reducing pollution.

CarbonCure Technologies Inc., of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, has been selected to receive over $2 million in investment for its patented technology that enables concrete producers to use unwanted carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions taken out of the atmosphere to produce low-carbon concrete.

With global emissions from the construction and concrete industries estimated to rise, CarbonCure's technologies have the potential to reduce global CO 2 emissions by 500 megatonnes annually. That would be equivalent to taking 150 million cars off the road.

Recently announced at GLOBE 2020, CarbonCure was one of the winners of the Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada (BESC) initiative. Launched under a new stream of NRCan's Energy Innovation Program in partnership with Breakthrough Energy and the Business Development Bank of Canada, BESC is a first-of-its-kind public–private initiative in Canada aimed at accelerating the development of clean energy technologies with the potential to substantially reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

By demonstrating Canada's commitment to accelerating clean energy innovation through model partnerships and investments, the Breakthrough initiative is poised to position Canada as a leader by enhancing the pace and scale of clean technology that can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Founded in 2007, CarbonCure is a world leader in CO 2 utilization technologies for the cement and concrete sector. Its technologies are being used by producers in hundreds of concrete plants across North America and Southeast Asia. Its innovation and strong, expanding suite of commercialized technologies have also earned it the Cleantech Group's “North American company of the year” award in 2020.

“The Government of Canada understands the importance of innovation as we move toward a low-carbon future. By investing in companies like Dartmouth's CarbonCure, we are working to achieve our goal of net-zero emissions by 2050 while keeping our economy competitive.”

“We are very pleased to receive this investment to expand our suite of carbon utilization solutions for the concrete industry, which have saved more than 58,000 tonnes of carbon emissions to date. CarbonCure will continue to develop its suite of cleantech solutions that permanently remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere and reduce the embodied carbon footprint of the built environment. By investing in scalable, cost-effective, carbon-reducing innovations like CarbonCure, Canada will be well positioned in the new low-carbon economy, where there doesn't have to be a trade off between the environment and economy.”

