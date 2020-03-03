Chariot Energy Nominated Among Top Five Favorite Electricity Companies in Houston













Earns Top Five Ranking During First Year of Operation in the Houston Area

Final Voting for Houston Chronicle’s “Best of the Best 2020 Awards” Opens March 3

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chariot Energy, a subsidiary of 174 Power Global Corporation, today announced that it has been named as a Top 5 Favorite Electricity Company in the Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best 2020 Awards, which recognizes community choices for 220 Houston businesses across 11 consumer categories.

“Chariot Energy prides itself on offering simple, transparent and reliable solar electricity plans to consumers and businesses in the Texas market,” said Chariot Energy CEO Henry Yun, PhD. “We are honored to be nominated as a top five favorite electricity provider in Houston, particularly after less than a year in operation. On behalf of the Chariot Energy team, we’d like to thank our customers, employees and sales partners for their support and we look forward to continuing to deliver on our mission to bring solar electricity to all, without a premium.”

Chariot Energy earned a Top 5 slot in the Favorite Electricity Company category out of a total of 138 retail electricity brands. The final round of voting for the Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best 2020 awards narrows the field to three companies per category, with the winner in each being announced at an April 16 awards gala. Voting is available online from March 3 to March 17.

About Chariot Energy

Chariot Energy is a Houston-headquartered retail energy provider that provides 100% clean, renewable solar energy to the Texas market. By offering simple, transparent and reliable electricity plans to the communities it serves, Chariot Energy is transforming Texas’ energy supply while modernizing and simplifying the way solar energy is sold and delivered. Since June 2019, Chariot Energy has offered customers everyday electricity plans that make it possible to go solar without getting panels. In collaboration with its affiliate companies, Chariot Energy is able to bring competitive prices to the market by leveraging its value chain from the manufacturing of the solar modules and development of utility scale solar plants to the delivery of renewable power to homes and businesses through the grid.

Chariot’s mission is to bring solar electricity to all, without a premium.

For more information, visit: https://mychariotenergy.com/

Contacts

For media inquiries:



Kelly Kimberly



832.680.5120



kkimberly@sardverb.com