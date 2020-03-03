Colonial: Lines 19, 20 to return to service once power resumes in Nashville













Colonial Pipeline Co's gasoline-carrying Line 19 and Line 20, which carries distillates between Atlanta, Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee will be returned to service when power becomes available for its shippers, the company said on Tuesday.

Colonial said it has implemented its emergency response plan, and through that process, has determined that all of its employees and facilities are safe.

At least nine people were killed by a powerful tornado that struck Nashville in the early hours of Tuesday morning, flattening buildings, damaging an airport and leaving tens of thousands of people without power.

Colonial connects U.S. Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

