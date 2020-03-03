LNG Allies, USTDA, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Energy Institute Convene Event to Support U.S. LNG Exports through Global Infrastructure Development













WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LNG—LNG Allies (The USLNG Association), the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), and the Global Energy Institute (GEI) of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will convene numerous energy, trade and international experts for a high-level dialogue: “Supporting U.S. LNG Exports through Global Gas Infrastructure Development” on March 5th in Washington, DC.

The half day event will be held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and will feature commentary from Thomas Hardy, Acting Director, USTDA; Kimberly Reed, Chairman, Export-Import Bank of the United States; Francis Fannon, Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources, U.S. Department of State; Ian Steff, Assistant Secretary for Global Markets, U.S. Department of Commerce; Bonnie Glick, Deputy Administrator, USAID; Katie Bays, Co-Founder, Sandhill Strategy; Kevin Book, Managing Partner, Clearview Energy Partners; and Christopher Goncalves, Managing Director Energy Practice, BRG. Other speakers will be announced shortly.

WHAT: “Supporting U.S. LNG Exports through Global Gas Infrastructure Development” WHEN: March 5, 2020 > 8:30AM – 11:30AM EST WHERE: U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Hall of Flags 1615 H Street, NW Washington, D.C. 20062 WHO: LNG Allies (The USLNG Association); U.S. Trade and Development Agency; Global Energy Institute, U.S. Chamber of Commerce; DETAILS: Speakers from independent federal agencies, executive branch departments and the private sector will discuss the role global gas infrastructure plays in supporting U.S. LNG exports. Members of the media are welcome to attend. Registration: lngallies-2020-03-05.eventbrite.com. For interested parties not affiliated with the press, please email LNG Allies President and CEO Fred Hutchison at fhh@lngallies.com for more information.

LNG Allies is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help bring the climate, environmental, geostrategic, and economic benefits of U.S. natural gas to nations around the world. For more information, visit www.lngallies.com or follow the organization on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Bennett Artman



townsend.artman@kglobal.com

757.375.2548