Lyondell Houston refinery gasoline unit to be shut through March -sources













The gasoline-producing unit at Lyondell Basell Industries' 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery will be shut through March for repairs, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

Lyondell spokeswoman Chevalier Gray declined to discuss the status of units or operations at the refinery.

The 90,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) was shut by a Feb. 16 fire that led to discovery of a crack in the unit’s reactor.

Initially, the company believed the crack could be repaired by sometime in the first week of March, the sources said.

As repairs to the crack began, more extensive damage was found on the unit, leading to the extension of repairs through March, the sources said.

If additional damage is found, repairs could extend beyond March, according to the sources.

Currently, U.S. gasoline inventories are running more than 1 million barrels above supply levels at this time last year.

The reactor in an FCCU is the heart of the unit where the fine powder catalyst mixes with gas oil, converting it to unfinished gasoline.

