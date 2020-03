The gasoline-producing unit at Lyondell Basell Industries 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery will be shut through March for repairs, said sources familiar with plant operations on Tuesday.

The 90,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) was shut by a Feb. 16 fire that led to discovery of a crack in the unit’s reactor.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)