NCS Multistage Holdings: Rises as international revenue drives Q4 beat













** Shares in oilfield services firm up 27.2% at $1.31

** Excluding items, co reports smaller-than-expected loss of 4 cents/shr vs. estimate of a loss of 5 cents/shr – IBES Refinitiv

** Posts total revenue of $52.1 mln, up 4% year-over-year and beating estimates

** NCSM says Canadian and international revenue increased by 24% and 58%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis, while U.S. revenue fell by 18%, reflecting a reduction in industry activity

** Expects capital spending in 2020 to be at or below 2019 level

** Says activity level in 2020 will depend in part on ultimate impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Chinese and global economy and resulting impact on oil demand

** Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co says NCSM continues to navigate murky market admirably

** Avg. rating on stock is "hold"; median PT is $2.90

** Stock has fallen 37.6% so far this year

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)