NCS Multistage Holdings: Rises as international revenue drives Q4 beat

** Shares in oilfield services firm up 27.2% at $1.31 ** Excluding items, co reports smaller-than-expected loss of 4 cents/shr vs. estimate of a loss of 5 cents/shr – IBES Refinitiv ** Posts total revenue of $52.1 mln, up 4% year-over-year and beating estimates ** NCSM says Canadian and international revenue increased by 24% and 58%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis, while U.S. revenue fell by 18%, reflecting a reduction in industry activity ** Expects capital spending in 2020 to be at or below 2019 level ** Says activity level in 2020 will depend in part on ultimate impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Chinese and global economy and resulting impact on oil demand ** Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co says NCSM continues to navigate murky market admirably ** Avg. rating on stock is "hold"; median PT is $2.90 ** Stock has fallen 37.6% so far this year (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)