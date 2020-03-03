











3 March 2020 – Attached is the notice of Annual General Meeting of Kværner ASA including notice of attendance/proxy, the Nomination Committee’s recommendations, the Board of Directors’ proposed resolutions to the Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors’ statement of executive remuneration.

The General Meeting will be held Tuesday 24 March 2020 at 12:00 CET at Engineerium, Snarøyveien 20, 1360 Fornebu, Norway. Ballots will be distributed at the meeting venue from 11:30 to 12:00 CET on the day of the Annual General Meeting.

The notice of meeting and the following supporting documents are also available at www.kvaerner.com:

the Annual Report 2019

the Board of Directors’ Corporate governance statement

the Environmental, social and governance report 2019

the recommendation of the Nomination Committee

the Board of Directors’ proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting 2020

the Board of Directors’ statement of executive remuneration

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Idar Eikrem, EVP & CFO, Kvaerner, +Mob: +47 950 28 363, email: ir@kvaerner.com

Media:

Torbjørn Andersen, Head of Communications & IR, Kvaerner, Mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@kvaerner.com

About Kvaerner:

Kvaerner is a project execution specialist and a trusted advisor for our customers. We provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and deliver advanced offshore platforms, onshore plants, floating production units (i.e. FPSOs) and renewable energy solutions.

We have offices in seven countries and approximately 2 800 employees. Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) has the highest priority in our work, and we aim to deliver technology and solutions in a safe and sustainable way. Our passion, experience and expertise realise values for costumers and societies. Kværner ASA, through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“Kvaerner”), is an international contractor and preferred partner for operators and contractors within oil and gas, renewable energy and in the field of engineering and fabrication.

In 2019, Kvaerner’s Field Development segment had consolidated annual revenues of NOK 9.4 billion and the company reported an order backlog at 31 December 2019 of NOK 8.2 billion. Kvaerner is publicly listed with the ticker “KVAER” at the Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.kvaerner.com ( http://www.kvaerner.com ).

