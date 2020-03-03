Peyton Creek comes online as RWE’s 24th wind farm in U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Peyton Creek Wind Farm, a 151 megawatt (MW) onshore facility located in Matagorda County, Texas, has achieved commercial operation. The project in the ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) south market is powered by 48 Nordex 3.15 MW turbines and can generate enough electricity to power more than 45,000 homes. With the addition of Peyton Creek, RWE will operate a total installed wind generating capacity of more than 4,000 MW in the U.S. (RWE’s pro rata share is about 3,400 MW).

“The completion of this project and surpassing the 4-gigawatt mark for total operated wind capacity is an important statement of our intent to grow our portfolio of projects,” said Silvia Ortin, COO Onshore Wind and Solar PV Americas, RWE Renewables. “With our unparalleled experience and expertise, we are well-positioned to take advantage of changing dynamics in the renewable energy industry.”

North America is one of the focus markets of RWE, with a strong development pipeline in the renewables business. The installed capacity in the U.S. accounts for more than one third of the Group’s renewables capacity. As one of the largest renewables players worldwide RWE will provide an annual €1.5 billion in net capital expenditure to strengthen its position. Project partnerships have the potential to increase total investment to between €2 and €3 billion per annum.

Further onshore wind farms in the U.S. are currently under construction, among others: The Cranell Wind Farm, a 220 MW facility in Refugio County, and Big Raymond, a 440 MW facility in Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, are both located in Texas. The Boiling Springs Wind Farm is a 150 MW wind farm and RWE´s first project in Oklahoma.

Safe completion of Peyton Creek project

The Peyton Creek project overcame its fair share of challenges including the impact of Tropical Storm Imelda in September 2019. Despite more than 23 inches of rain falling during the storm, including 15 inches in less than 24 hours, the construction team was able to continue on to completion.

“This was truly a team effort to bring the project together and successfully start commercial operation,” said Paul Bowman, Director Development North America Onshore, RWE Renewables. “Even more impressive than overcoming the challenges they faced, our construction team has established a remarkable safety record, going 449 days without a recordable safety incident.”

RWE Renewables

RWE Renewables, the newest subsidiary of the RWE Group, is one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies. Following the completion of the transaction with E.ON, RWE Renewables has onshore and offshore wind farms, photovoltaic plants and battery storage facilities with a combined capacity of more than 9 gigawatts. The company is driving the expansion of renewable energy in more than 20 countries on four continents. For further growth an annual investment budget of €1.5 billion net is available. When adding in possible partnerships, the investment budget could increase to between €2 and €3 billion per annum. The focus is on the Americas, the core markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

