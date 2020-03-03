RigNet Partners with USSOCOM to Offer Warrior Care Program Fellowships













HOUSTON, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET, the “Company”), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, announced today that it is partnering with U.S. Special Operations Command(“USSOCOM”) Warrior Care Program – Care Coalition to place transitioning Special Operation Forces (SOF) service members at RigNet in a fellowship as they prepare to transition out of the military. RigNet will be providing SOF Service Members with valuable corporate experience as they transition home.

“RigNet is very proud of our employees who have served or have family members who have served in the Armed Services,” said Steven Pickett, President and Chief Executive Officer of RigNet. “Being able to work with the USSOCOM Warrior Care Program Career Transition Team in providing this opportunity to SOF service members provides RigNet with talented professionals with significant leadership and technical skills that will immediately benefit the company. We are excited to welcome these service members as they transition back from their service.”

The USSOCOM Warrior Care Program – Care Coalition Career Transition Team strives to provide eligible wounded, ill, & injured Service Members, who are enrolled in the USSOCOM Warrior Care Program, with a customized career transition plan. As part of this effort, the USSOCOM Warrior Care Program – Care Coalition Career Transition Team works with organizations and companies like RigNet to establish fellowships for Active Duty Service Members who are preparing to transition into the private sector.

As they progresses through the internship, RigNet may offer the SOF service member an opportunity to continue as a full-time employee with the company.

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance.

RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rig.net.

Disclaimer: The appearance of U.S. Special Operations Command Warrior Care Program-Care Coalition, U.S. Special Operations Command or the Department of Defense does not constitute their endorsement.