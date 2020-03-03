U.S. crude stocks seen up for sixth week, products down













U.S. crude oil inventories were expected to have built for the sixth successive time last week, while refined products likely fell, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks rose by about 2.6 million barrels in the week to Feb. 28.

Crude inventories rose by 452,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 21, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2 million barrels.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy.

The API is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the weekly EIA report is due at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline likely fell by 2.1 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories , which include diesel and heating oil, were seen down by 1.9 million barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to decrease by 0.5 percentage point last week, from 87.9% of total capacity for the week ended Feb. 21, according to the poll.

All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points:

Organization Crude Distillates Gasoline Refinery Runs Again Capital 1.9 -2.6 -3.3 -0.7 Citi Futures 4.5 -1.5 -1.5 -0.5 Confluence 3.5 -1.5 -3.0 0.5 Commodity Research Group 2.3 -2.0 -1.4 -0.5 EMI DTN 3.5 -1.0 -1.5 -0.4 Excel Futures 1.3 -2.5 -1.9 -0.6 IEG Vantage 3.0 -1.5 -1.7 -0.2 Price Futures Group 3.0 -3.0 -3.0 -0.5 Refinitiv 0.9 N/A N/A N/A

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)