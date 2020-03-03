U.S. natural gas end-of-season storage forecasts













U.S. natural gas storage is expected to end the November-March withdrawal season at 1.888 trillion cubic feet (tcf) around March 31, the most since 2017, according to analysts.

That compares with 1.185 tcf at the end of the withdrawal season in 2019, the lowest in five years, and a five-year (2015-2019) average of 1.719 tcf. In 2017, there was 2.063 tcf of gas in storage on March 31.

The 380 active storage fields in the lower 48 states had a demonstrated maximum working capacity of 4.268 tcf in November 2018, according to federal data.

The following lists analysts' storage estimates in trillion cubic feet with the most recent estimates on top:

Company Mar 31, Mar 31, Oct 31, Oct 31, Date

2020 2020 2020 2020

tcf tcf tcf tcf

Current Previous Current Previous Refinitiv 1.992 1.926 4.130 3.996 Mar 3 Energy Aspects 1.790 3.700 Feb 27 Bank of America 3.850 3.850 Feb 27 Goldman Sachs 3.945 4.120 Feb 26 U.S. EIA 1.965 1.807 4.059 4.016 Feb 11 C H Guernsey 2.025 1.980 Feb 10 IHS Markit IEG Vantage 1.860 Jan 28 Morgan Stanley 1.700 Dec 11 Stephen Smith Energy 1.882 1.687 Dec 1

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)