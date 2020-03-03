US recap: Surprise Fed rate cut clobbers dollar













The dollar was clobbered by the Fed’s mostly unexpected 50bp rate cut, its first inter-meeting cut since the GFC in 2008, as 10-year Treasury yields made new record lows and the money markets continued to price in more this year. The move followed a teleconference between G7 finance ministers and central bank heads earlier that produced broad consensus to take whatever steps needed to reduce economic risks from the global coronavirus. Markets hope central banks with room to cut rates will do so or will attempt to steer liquidity to stricken sectors, and that governments will contribute targeted fiscal stimulus. EUR/USD surged to 1.1213 after the Fed cut, approaching the Dec. 31 peak at 1.1240 as 10-year Bund-Treasury yield spreads reached their tightest since November 2016. Euro zone core-peripheral bond yield spreads tightened aggressively on a Reuters exclusive report about the ECB working on a lending scheme for coronavirus-hit companies, the biggest cluster of which is in Italy currently. USD/JPY dived toward Monday’s 107 low in line with tumbling Treasury-JGB yields spreads and amid a mediocre risk response from U.S. stocks. Because the BOJ has little room to cut already negative rates or do more QE to lower longer-term rates, Treasuries and Fed expectations remain the main Treasury-JGB yield spreads and USD/JPY driver. Cable also rose on the Fed cut, after finding support for a third session near the 50% Fibo of the September-December recovery and 200-DMA at 1.2738/1.2701. The dollar also fell against the CNY, AUD and most other commodity or emerging markets currencies. Despite rebounds in most stock markets outside of the U.S. today, gold continued its comeback from last week’s thrashing, boosted by another drop in key competing interest rates. Oil got a lift from dwindling new virus cases in China, expectation of further stimulus there and elsewhere and after an OPEC+ panel recommended cutting output by 600,000 BPD in Q2. Copper couldn’t hold gains after nearing last month’s highs as demand uncertainty remains high from the virus, despite efforts to mitigate the damage. Today is Super Tuesday in the U.S. presidential election primary process, the results of which could shift political and financial market risks. Wednesday brings ADP and ISM services reports ahead of Friday’s employment report, all of which seems far less important than virus news.

