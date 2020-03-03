Visiongain Report: Global CO2 EOR Spending Expected to Reach $22.13bn

LONDON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Production (MMbbls/yr) & CAPEX ($b) Forecasts for CO2 Injection (Featuring Miscible & Immiscible) Forecasts for CO2 Transmission Infrastructure (CO2 Pipeline Networks) and Naturally Occurring CO2 Sources, and Capacity (MMtpa) & CAPEX ($b) Forecasts for Anthropogenic Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) for CO2 EOR Plus Leading Country / Region and Company Analysis Sources, and Capacity (MMtpa) & CAPEX ($m) Forecasts for Anthropogenic Carbon Capture & & Storage (CCS) for CO2 EOR
Are you aware that CO2 EOR spending will reach $22.13bn in 2020?
Read on to explore how you can maximise your gains from this dynamic sector.
The report discusses:
• The future of CO2 EOR in an environment characterised by the unpredictability of oil prices and fierce competition from unconventional oil (shale / oil sands)
• The lack of naturally occurring CO2 sources in many places and the development of anthropogenic capture capacity for EOR purposes
• The decisive effect of carbon pricing mechanisms on the viability of anthropogenic CO2 providers and, therefore, on the availability of low-cost CO2 sources for the CO2 EOR industry
• What will you learn from this CO2 EOR report?
You will discover the CO2 EOR global and regional outlook over a 10-year horizon including:
• USA
• Canada
• China
• UAE
• Brazil
• Russia
• Rest of Europe
• Qatar
• Malaysia
• Indonesia
• Vietnam
• Saudi Arabia
• Rest of World
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/carbon-dioxide-co2-enhanced-oil-recovery-eor-market-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div
• Understand the CO2 EOR competitive landscape
View a succinct analysis of the CO2 EOR industry outlook with an examination and analysis of some of the top companies operating within the CO2 EOR market space, including:
• Kinder Morgan
• Denbury Resources
• Hilcorp Energy Company
• Whiting Petroleum Corporation
• Occidental Petroleum Corporation
• Fleur de Lis Energy
• Hess Corporation
• Chaparral Energy Inc.
• Chevron
• Apache Corporation
• Cenovus
• China National Petroleum Corporation
• Husky Energy
• Petrobras
• Sinopec
• See detailed CO2 EOR submarket forecasts & analysis 2020-2030
• CO2 sources
• Pipelines
• Injection
• Read forward looking CO2 EOR market analysis
Visiongain is an independent business intelligence consultancy with years of CO2 EOR industry experience informing CO2 EOR worldwide.
• Get instant CO2 EOR market insight
• Find 133 tables & charts over 174 pages, illustrating the CO2 EOR market outlook
• Multiple project tables located in each country/ region covered in the report
• Gain from our analyst’s CO2 EOR knowledge
Leverage our analysts CO2 EOR industry expertise, research experience & benefit from our in-house CO2 EOR databases – all saving you time
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/carbon-dioxide-co2-enhanced-oil-recovery-eor-market-2020-2030/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)
Agrium
Air Products & Chemicals Inc
Alstom
Anadarko petroleum
Apache Corporation
Bank of America (Merrill Lynch)
Basin Electric Power Cooperative
BP
Breitburn Energy Partners
Cenovus
Chaparral Energy
Chesapeake Energy
Chevron
China Datang Corporation
China Resources Power
CNOOC
CNPC
CNRL
Co2 Deepstore
Coffeyville Resources
ConocoPhillips
Core Energy
Denbury Resources
Devon Energy
Dodsal Group
Dongguan Taiyangzhou Power Corporation
Emirates Aluminium
Emirates Steel Industries
Enhance Energy
EOG Corporation
ExxonMobil
Fleur de Lis Energy
Glencoe Resources
GreenGen Tiajin IGCC Co. Ltd.
Halliburton
Hess Corporation
Hilcorp Energy
Husky Energy
Japan Vietnam Petroleum Co, (JVPC)
JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp.
KBR
Kemper County
Kinder Morgan
Koch Nitrogen Company
Marathon Oil
Masdar
Merit Energy
NRG Energy
Occidental Petroleum
OPEC
PCOR
Pengrowth Energy
Penn West Exploration
Petra Nova
Petrobras
Petroleo Brasiliero S.A. (Petrobras)
Petrovietnam
Pioneer Natural Resources
Royal Dutch Shell (Shell)
Sandridge Energy
SaskPower
Schlumberger
Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group
Shenhua Ningxia
Sinopec
Southern Company
Southwest Partnership
Summit Power
Summit Power Group
Taweelah Asia Power Company (TAPCO)
TransAlta
White Petroleum
Organisations Mentioned
Alberta Department of Energy (ADOE)
Clean Fossil Fuel Development Institute (CFEDI)
Department of Energy (DOE)
Energy Information Administration (EIA)
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute (GCCSI)
Guandong Low-Carbon Technology and Industry research Centre (GDLRC)
IEA
Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC)
Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
National Academy of Sciences
National Enhanced Oil Recovery Initiative (NEORI)
National Grid
Scottish Carbon Capture and Storage (SCCS)
UK Carbon Capture and Storage Research Centre (UKCCSRC)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Market Report 2019-2029
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2019-2029
Thermal Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) 2020-2030
EOR Yearbook 2019: The Ultimate Guide to Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
Marine Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2019-2029
Land Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2020-2030
SOURCE Visiongain