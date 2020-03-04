Broker Online Exchange Powers Up by Naming Jason Bear New Director of Operations

MONTVALE, N.J., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Broker Online Exchange (BOX) is pleased to promote Jason Bear to the role of Director of Operations.

Bear takes on this new role at a vital point in the growth of BOX, as the company continues to expand its network and find new ways to provide industry-leading service to both energy consultants and business owners. Bear will be instrumental in maintaining the company’s high quality of customer service and collaboration with the largest network of energy suppliers and professionals in the industry, focusing on mid- and back-office operational improvements and efficiencies.

Vice President Benji Coomer shares his praise for Bear, “We are excited to have Jason in place to help lead our operations group to a new level. He has truly helped create a polished and streamlined process in our back and mid office that our brokers and suppliers are already noticing.”

Bear brings with him nearly 20 years of energy experience, both as an energy consultant as an operations specialist with some of the largest energy suppliers in the United States, including Direct Energy, and Hudson Energy, and North American Power. Since joining BOX, he has helped build and refine processes that have led the company to work with more energy brokers and consultants and service more customers than ever before.

“Having worked together with Jason for many years, I and others in the industry know how fortunate we are to have Jason join our management team,” shares CEO Arthur Gruen. “He brings with him a wealth of expertise and experience on the operations side of our business and with the expanded growth of our company, it couldn’t come at a better time.”

Bear studied Business Management at the University of North Texas.

About Broker Online Exchange

Established in 2013, Broker Online Exchange (BOX) has become the largest network of energy agents, energy brokers, and energy consulting firms in North America.

As an independent, well-capitalized company, BOX provides world-class, personalized access and support to anyone with an energy need, be it a consumer, broker, referral partner, or supplier. BOX connects a variety of diverse partners so they can each benefit from streamlined, efficient, deregulated energy.

Broker Online Exchange offers several unique advantages for commercial energy brokers and consultants. From instant access to all deregulated markets and energy suppliers to streamlined sales tools and a world-class support system, BOX gives brokers the edge they need to compete in today’s commercial retail energy market.

SOURCE Broker Online Exchange