Integrated oil cos: JPM cuts PTs on challenging oil price environment













** Brokerage J.P. Morgan cuts PTs on North American integrated oil firms to reflect a reduction in strip pricing in 2020-2022 estimates

** Strips are contracts that average futures prices for all monthly contracts for that year

** Brokerage assumes Brent and WTI crude at $55/bbl and $50/bbl respectively for 2020-2022 estimates

** Lowers PTs on oil majors Exxon Mobil to $64 from$72 and Chevron to $127 from $135

** Downgrades Cenovus Energy to "neutral" from "overweight"; cuts PT to C$12 from C$15

** Says a lower oil price and weaker refining macro environment feels like a double whammy situation for CVE

** Also cuts PTs on Occidental Petroleum to $37 from $42, ConocoPhillips to $67 from $74, Imperial Oil to C$32 from C$35 and Suncor Energy to C$43 from C$45

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)