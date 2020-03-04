











The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 2 April 2020 at 10.00 AM (CEST).

The meeting will take place at K.B. Hallen, Peter Bangs Vej 147, 2000 Frederiksberg, Denmark. The doors will open at 9.00 AM (CEST).

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting is attached.

New candidates for the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes election for a one-year term of Kristin H. Holth and Ann-Christin G. Andersen as new members of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

Kristin H. Holth is Executive Vice President and Global Head of Ocean Industries of DNB Bank ASA. Kristin H. Holth has been part of DNB Bank ASA since 1984, and has previously held positions as Senior Vice President, Head of Advisory and Offshore Section, Shipping, Offshore and Logistics, and Executive Vice President and Global Head of Shipping, Offshore and Logistics. The Board of Directors recommends election of Kristin H. Holth because of her significant analytic insight in the offshore oil & gas industries, strong focus on ESG matters and significant experience in capital markets and funding.

Ann-Christin G. Andersen is a non-executive director currently member of the boards of Glitre Energi AS, Quantafuel AS and Rotork Plc. Ann-Christin G. Andersen has previously held positions as Chief Digital Officer and Managing Director and held SVP/Vice President roles for Projects and Products for TechnipFMC Plc. The Board of Directors recommends election of Ann-Christin G. Andersen because of her more than 30 years’ experience within the oil & gas industry and her extensive digital knowledge and experience in HSEQ and in transformation activities.

The Board of Directors proposes re-election for a one-year term of Claus V. Hemmingsen as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Robert M. Uggla, Alastair Maxwell, Kathleen McAllister and Martin Larsen as members. Robert Routs will not be seeking re-election.



For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen

Head of Investor Relations

+45 23 28 57 33

Michael.harboe-jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo

Senior Press Officer

+45 27 90 31 02

Kristoffer.apollo@maerskdrilling.com

