Oil stocks gain as OPEC+ works on deeper output cut













** Shares of oil firms climb premarket on hopes of OPEC+ panel moving closer to agreement towards deeper output cuts

** Brent crude was up 2.1%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 2% at 12:34 GMT

** Saudi Arabia, other OPEC members in talks with Russia to join in cutting crude production by ~1 million barrels per day to offset a hit to prices from coronavirus outbreak

** Russia has opposed the plan, according to a WSJ reporter's tweet citing sources

** Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp up 2%

** Producers WPX Energy , Callon Petroleum , Chesapeake Energy Diamondback Energy , Whiting Petroleum up between 6% and 3%

** Occidental Petroleum , Devon Energy and Apache Corp up 2%

** Refiners Marathon Petroleum , Valero Energy and Phillips 66 also up ~2%

** Oilfield services cos Baker Hughes , Schlumberger NV , Halliburton Co and Helmerich & Payne climb between 2.24% to 1.44%

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)