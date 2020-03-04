Oil stocks gain as OPEC+ works on deeper output cut

** Shares of oil firms climb premarket on hopes of OPEC+ panel moving closer to agreement towards deeper output cuts ** Brent crude was up 2.1%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 2% at 12:34 GMT ** Saudi Arabia, other OPEC members in talks with Russia to join in cutting crude production by ~1 million barrels per day to offset a hit to prices from coronavirus outbreak ** Russia has opposed the plan, according to a WSJ reporter's tweet citing sources ** Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp up 2% ** Producers WPX Energy , Callon Petroleum , Chesapeake Energy Diamondback Energy , Whiting Petroleum up between 6% and 3% ** Occidental Petroleum , Devon Energy and Apache Corp up 2% ** Refiners Marathon Petroleum , Valero Energy and Phillips 66 also up ~2% ** Oilfield services cos Baker Hughes , Schlumberger NV , Halliburton Co and Helmerich & Payne climb between 2.24% to 1.44% (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)