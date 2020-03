* Far reaching coronavirus triggering shift towards OPEC output cuts

* NOK and MXN in better shape and set for higher levels on deal closure

* EUR/NOK looks to be building or a bear reversal and targets 10.1740

* CB stimulus the immediate driver: brent steady but still gains limited

* Tues 53.90 failure suggests supply returning after strong Mon rebound

* Turning point seen at 54.20, 50% Fibo off 60.00-48.40 Feb-Mar drop

* OPEC looks to be close to a deal, one-mln BPD cut