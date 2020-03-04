Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Fed rate cut stokes, rather than soothes, fears over coronavirus













Hello and welcome to your Asia Insight. I am Angeline Ong. Asian markets struggle to find their footing even as the US Federal Reserve delivered an emergency cut in interest rates. The 50-basis-point cut seemed to stoke rather than soothe nerves, afraid over the Coronavirus. Rishi Jalan from Citigroup Capital Markets says this decision shows the Coronavirus impact is real and could have a material impact on growth. For market participants, it suggests the Fed is expecting something that we have not yet priced in. South Koreaâs KOSPI surged after the government announced a stimulus package of almost $10 billion. Now, crude oil clambered higher on expectations that OPEC and its partners will announce deep cuts to output. A panel of members and their allies, known as OPEC+ has recommended cutting oil output by an extra one million barrels per day. It may mean that Russia and Saudi Arabia, the two biggest producers in the group are close to a deal to support prices. The World Health Organization says the Coronavirus is more deadly than flu. It says while many people globally have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity.

More people are susceptible to infection and some will suffer severe disease. Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.

Now, the WHO also says itâs worried there could be a global shortage of protective equipment to fight the virus. Itâs asking governments and companies to lift production rates by 40%. Meanwhile, Chinaâs services sector had its worst month on record during February. The Caixin Markit Purchasing Managers Index almost half to just 26.5 from 51.8 in January. Business activity almost ground to a halt as tens of millions were forced to stay at home amid strict travel restrictions while many restaurants, malls, and movie theaters remain closed, even as some provinces lifted curbs. Now, the worldâs main source of generic drugs, India says it will restrict the export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients. The 26 represent 10% of all drugs exports and include common household medicines such as paracetamol. Indian pharma companies get almost 70% of their ingredients from China which has been disrupted by the Coronavirus outbreak. Industry watchers have warned that drugmakers will face supply shortages if the epidemic drags on. The International Olympic Committee is putting its full weight behind this summerâs Tokyo Olympics. Itâs urging athletes to prepare full steam despite the Coronavirus threat. Speaking at a news conference in Lausanne, a spokesman, Mark Adams, repeatedly insisted there was no Plan B.

You can come up with all sorts of speculation, all sorts of doomsday scenarios, but we would prefer â and I think youâd understand that we would prefer to stick to the advice from the experts and to stick to the advice of those who know. And we still see no reason to think other than that we will be going ahead.

Now a look at some companies in the news then and retailers in Australia are putting strict limits on purchases of essentials such as toilet paper. A rush of panic buying has emptied shelves in stores such as Woolworths and Costco. Social media has been awashed in recent days with photos and videos of people stockpiling goods including sanitizing products and staples like rice and eggs. Japanâs Takeda says itâs working on a drug aimed at treating people infected with the Coronavirus. The Wall Street Journal says the drug would be derived from the blood of Coronavirus patients who have recovered. And Japanâs Kirin has stepped up its defense against an activist investor which is demanding the brewer shed its non-beer assets. The investor, UK-based Independent Franchise Partners, owns 25 of Kirin. It wants the company to concentrate on beer and sell its investments in cosmetics and drugs. Kirin rebuffed the request saying that the UK-based firm âdoesnât know anything about Kirinâ. And thatâs it from your Asia Insight. Donât forget you can watch more videos on Reuters.com. Iâm Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.