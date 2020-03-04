U.S. natgas futures edge up on decline in output despite steady, warm forecast













U.S. natural gas futures edged up for a third day in a row on Wednesday due to a slight decline in output, despite forecasts confirming the previous warmer-than-normal forecast for the next two weeks.

After rising about 7% earlier this week, front-month gas futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.7 cents, or 0.9%, to $1.817 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:51 a.m. EST (1251 GMT).

Despite this week's gains, gas prices were still down 37% since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November because record production and mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making fuel shortages and price spikes unlikely.

In Texas, next-day gas prices at the Waha hub in the Permian basin remained in negative territory for a second day in a row for the first time since August as pipeline constraints returned to the region and mild weather cut demand for heating.

Gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states eased to 93.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Tuesday from 94.0 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 94.1 bcfd last week and a daily record high of 96.6 bcfd on Nov. 30.

With the coming of warmer spring-like weather, Refinitiv, a data provider, projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would ease from 109.2 bcfd this week to 105.0 bcfd next week. That is similar to Refinitiv's forecast on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, fell to a seven-week low of 7.0 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to a decline at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass in Louisiana, down from 7.9 bcfd on Monday, according to Refinitiv.

Officials at Cheniere said they do not comment on operations. Some traders said fog near Sabine Pass was slowing tanker traffic.

Traders are watching gas flows to U.S. LNG export plants for declines after customers canceled a couple of cargoes for April as low prices in Europe and Asia – because of record-high storage in Europe and lower demand in China due to the coronavirus – made it uneconomical for some European customers to lift cargoes.

With demand from power generators and industrial firms expected to decline or steady in coming years, U.S. producers are counting on LNG exports to maintain their spectacular growth in coming years to absorb record amounts of gas associated with oil production from shale formations.

U.S. LNG exports jumped 53% in 2018 and 68% in 2019, and are expected to rise 33% in 2020, according to federal energy projections.

In the spot market, next-day gas in New England fell to its lowest since September 2017 as mild weather cut heating demand.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Feb. 28 Feb. 21 Feb. 28 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 28 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -107 -143 -152 -106

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 254 255 360 293 312 U.S. GFS CDDs 10 8 10 10 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 264 263 370 303 320

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year

Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 93.9 94.0 94.0 88.3 76.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.3 7.6 9.0 8.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.5 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 101.5 101.4 101.6 97.8 85.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.8 2.8 2.6 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.6 5.5 4.9 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.9 8.0 7.5 5.3 1.8 U.S. Commercial 14.9 13.1 12.2 18.7 12.3 U.S. Residential 24.1 20.2 18.7 30.0 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 29.6 28.5 27.5 28.1 23.7 U.S. Industrial 24.8 23.8 23.6 25.8 22.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.5 2.4 2.5 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 100.8 92.8 89.1 109.9 85.3 Total U.S. Demand 118.0 109.2 105.0 122.7 93.5

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.78 1.75 Transco Z6 New York 1.65 1.54 PG&E Citygate 2.68 2.49 Dominion South 1.47 1.41 Chicago Citygate 1.59 1.56 Algonquin Citygate 1.64 1.63 SoCal Citygate 1.98 1.88 Waha Hub -0.15 -0.72

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 17.50 21.50 PJM West 20.25 20.38 Ercot North 17.50 21.00 Mid C 21.13 15.88 Palo Verde 19.25 20.25 SP-15 28.25 26.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)