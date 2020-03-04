U.S. NYMEX natgas futures and options volumes soar in February













Average daily volume (ADV) in U.S. natural gas futures and options on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) soared in February from a year earlier, according to data from CME Group Inc , which owns the NYMEX.

For the month, futures ADV were 632,919, up 64.1% from a year ago. Futures ADV hit a monthly record of 677,112 contracts in November 2018.

Year-to-date futures ADV was 585,752, up 42.0% from the same period a year earlier. That puts futures ADV on track to top the annual record of 453,397 contracts in 2018.

Financially settled European-style options ADV, meanwhile, jumped to 114,864 in February, up 73.2% from a year earlier. Options ADV hit a monthly record of 200,736 in January 2018.

Year-to-date financially settled European-style options ADV was 111,396, up 25.5% from the prior year. Options ADV hit an annual record of 112,763 contracts in 2017.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernadette Baum)