U.S. oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen down 28,000 bpd – IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending March 6, reducing available refining capacity by 28,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Wednesday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 1.4 million bpd in the subsequent week.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday March 4 March 2 Feb. 28

03/13/2020 1,427 1,575 1,575

03/06/2020 1,217 1,238 1,257

02/28/2020 1,189 1,189 1,223

02/21/2020 1,030 1,030 1,030

02/14/2020 791 791 791 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

