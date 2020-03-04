Wintershall Dea Selects Coupa as Change Vehicle to Drive Synergies in Spend Management for its Merged Company

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced that Wintershall Dea, Europe’s leading independent oil and gas company, has selected Coupa to unify its global procurement.

In May 2019, Wintershall and Dea merged, resulting in a combined company with diverse legacy systems and a desire to deliver significant synergies. The company realized it had an opportunity to harness the momentum of the merger to drive more radical change throughout the organization.

“Coupa’s demonstrated global footprint and commitment to ensuring customer success gave us confidence in their ability to partner with us as we continue integration of our merged company,” said Paul Smith, chief financial officer at Wintershall Dea. “Coupa will help us procure everything, from a pencil to complex operational services, so we can be more strategic and less transactional in our newly formed global procurement team.”

The Coupa BSM Platform, with its high user appeal and wide support of diverse procurement offerings, will empower Wintershall Dea to automate its end-to-end global procurement process, giving the procurement team the opportunity to be more strategic and drive the promised synergies of the merged company. With the procurement functions under a single, global platform that includes Source to Pay, Contract Lifecycle Management, Supplier Information Management, Services Maestro, Open Business Network, and Spend Analytics, Wintershall Dea will be able to focus on driving down costs while finding synergies in the supply chain across the combined company.

“By providing a best-in-class BSM platform to Wintershall Dea, the company will be able to quickly realize value from Coupa over its previously diverse legacy systems,” said Steve Winter, chief revenue officer at Coupa. “We look forward to working together to help Wintershall Dea deliver the anticipated synergies from the merger, and ultimately spend smarter as one newly unified company.”

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to manage all their business spend in one place. To learn more, visit https://www.coupa.com/.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is the leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than four million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

About Wintershall Dea

With the merger of Wintershall Holding GmbH and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, two successful companies with a long tradition have formed Europe’s leading independent natural gas and oil company: Wintershall Dea. The company with German roots and headquarters in Kassel and Hamburg explores for and produces gas and oil in 13 countries worldwide in an efficient and responsible manner. With activities in Europe, Russia, Latin America and the MENA region (Middle East & North Africa), Wintershall Dea has a global upstream portfolio and, with its participation in natural gas transport, is also active in the midstream business.

Wintershall Dea stands for more than 120 years of experience as an operator and project partner along the entire E&P value chain. The company employs around 4,000 people worldwide from over 60 nations. The company plans to increase its average daily production from about 590,000 barrels of oil equivalent in 2018 to about 750,000 boe/d by 2023.

