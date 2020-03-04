Wood Group: Gains as competition watchdog approves nuclear unit sale













** Shares in British energy sector services provider rise as much as 4.6% to 376.5p after UK's competition watchdog approves sale of co's nuclear arm

** Wood Group receives formal confirmation from Competition and Markets Authority that it has no objections to the proposed sale of Wood's nuclear business to Jacobs Engineering

** WG last year announced sale of Wood Nuclear Ltd for about $305 mln, in a move to reduce its debt burden

** Shares down 9.7% this year as of last close

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)