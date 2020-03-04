Wood Group: Gains as competition watchdog approves nuclear unit sale

** Shares in British energy sector services provider rise as much as 4.6% to 376.5p after UK's competition watchdog approves sale of co's nuclear arm ** Wood Group receives formal confirmation from Competition and Markets Authority that it has no objections to the proposed sale of Wood's nuclear business to Jacobs Engineering ** WG last year announced sale of Wood Nuclear Ltd for about $305 mln, in a move to reduce its debt burden ** Shares down 9.7% this year as of last close (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)