Digitize and improve your wellsite operations













In times of rigorous cost control, operating lean, remote worksites and a renewed emphasis on environmental and social governance (ESG), Resource Energy Solutions (RES) wants to introduce you to a leading edge solution called Total Operations, Risk & Control (TORC).

TORC is an interactive web based operations management platform that provides a 360-degree view of all well activities with workflow, task assignment, database and reporting functions. TORC helps address well integrity, environmental, regulatory and risk management issues for the oil and gas industry.

Using TORC will improve your wellsite operations by eliminating delays in getting information to those who need it, achieving regulatory compliance, eliminating shortcomings in using spreadsheets and legacy systems, helping meet deadlines and automating many manual tasks.

TORC has 10 modules designed to integrate, automate and manage information on well activity and structure the associated data for required AER submissions. TORC will help you reduce cost and risks, save time and minimize errors and incidents across the entire well life cycle.

Drilling Completions SCVF/GM – Surface Casing Vent low/Gas Migration Well Testing Suspension Packer Isolation Testing & Repairs Abandonment Downhole Work Field Inspection Response Management Asset & Inventory Management

Key Features include

Alerts and Notifications

Schedule Management

Integrations and Data Configurations

Data Validation

Workflows – Business Process Management

Dashboards and Detailed Reports

Threshold and Action Management

Scalability and Performance

Generate Programs for Well Abandonment

Updated with the latest AER regulations

Special Offer

Now offering a 90-day free trial for the Well Asset & Inventory Management system (valid until September 30, 2020). A strong asset and inventory management system that automates manual tasks, minimizes inventory costs, maximizes sales & profits, and increases efficiency and productivity in daily operations. Get Started Today!

About Resource Energy Solutions

Resource Energy Solutions (RES) is a global software company and service provider. RES provides well operation, cost, compliance, and risk management solutions throughout the entire well life cycle to upstream and midstream oil and gas operators, regulators, and service companies.