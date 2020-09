Reef Oilfield Inventory Ltd. (ROI), est. 2017 offers value added surplus oilfield equipment; from “As is”, “Retrofitted/Repaired”, “Delivered” to “Engineered Surplus Solutions” we are eager to announce the listing of two shut-in/preserved gas plants ready for their next application

PLANT #1 – 25mmscfd Dual Amine & Refrig, Acid Gas, Etc.

FEATURED Equipment:

– AMINE & REFRIG DUAL PKG – 25MMSCFD+ Propak 1200PSIG Dual Amine (30″ Contactor) & Refrig Plant & 3.5mmbtuhr 50PSI Reboiler

– LPG BULLET – 30,000USG

– Sour RECIP Compressor – Wauk 7042 Ariel JGK-4 (2 Stage)

– ACID GAS COMPRESSOR – 400HP Ariel JGJ (5 Stage) , w/ 12” Acid Gas Dehy & FKO

– 3 x LARGE SOUR SEPERATORs

– Fired Equipment – Incinerator #1 – 36“ X 56’ Swatech , Flare Stack #1 – 10″x60’ Flare Stack, Guy-Wire, Line Heater #1 – 1,000,000 BTU/HR

– MCC, Office, Shop Utilities, Instrument Air etc.

PLANT #2 – 30mmscfd Amine, Refrig, Etc.

FEATURED Equipment:

– AMINE: 30MMSCFD Propak Amine Sweetening Package, 36″ Contactor 1400PSI w/ 6,000,000 btu/hr 50PSI Reboiler

– REFRIG: 2MMSCFD 1250PSIG Sweet Service Refrigeration Pkg. w/ 150BBL TankSafe Segmented NGL Storage Tank

– 2 X LARGE SOUR SEPERATORs

– SOUR RECIP COMPRESSOR #1 – SOUR WAUKESHA (735BHP) 3521, Gardner Denver – 1 Stage 2 Throw

– SOUR RECIP COMPRESSOR #2 – SOUR WAUKESHA 3712GU (735BHP), Energy Industries, 1 Stage 2 Throw

– SOUR RECIP COMPRESSOR #3 – SOUR FAIRBANKS & MORSE (MEP-1250BHP), Energy Industries, 3 Stage 4 Throw

– MCC, Office, Shop Utilities, Instrument Air etc.

Drayton Valley Yard Used Equipment

ROI-PJ-023 Lufkin M228-213-120

ROI-S-018 Nusco Insulated Double Wall Pop Tank – 200BBL

ROI-VRU-015 Blackmeer 15HP Sour VRU

ROI-PJ-193 Ampscot 640-365-168

ROI-PJ-160 Lanzhou 640-365-168 (w/ Lufkin Sam)

ROI-PJ-187 Legrand 456-256-144

ROI-PJ-193 HG 320-256-144

ROI-M-001 Rebuilt Arrow C-96

