Due diligence for Oil and Gas – A&D













Buying oil and gas producing properties today is not just about evaluating the production, reserves and cash flow, its really about understanding the asset’s level of compliance and integrity.

Buyer beware is how purchase and sale agreements are written, that’s where we can help. We can provide a detailed compliance report outlining the level of compliance, risks and costs for each asset. This will give you, the buyer, a better understanding of valuation. We have 30+ years experience in field operations, reservoir exploitation, artificial lift, facility design and construction, QA/QC, MoC’s, AER / ABSA compliance, writing SOP’s, and safety programs.

Pipelines

Pigging records

Discontinuations

Corrosion program

Cathodic Protection – annual surveys

Pipeline Risk Assessment – annual

Block valve inspections – annual

Construction records

Wellbores

SCVF & Gas Migration

Cased hole logs/cement reports

Testing

Corrosion mitigation programs

Packer Isolation test – annual tests

Pressure shut-downs calibrations

Lease – spills

Suspended Wellbore – AER D-13

Facilities

Turn around schedules

Design P&ID’s, Electrical, shut-down Key

Management of Change (MoC’s)

Vessel & tank inspections

Control Valves & meters calibrations

Fired equipment – BMS B149.1

PSV’s, CRN & A numbers

EPAP, DEOS and H2S flaring reports

Lease Operating Expenses

Audit Major / Minor codes

Operating costs analysis, fixed & variable

Audits, capital vs operating cost

3rd processing and transportation, etc.

Oil and Gas marketing and firm service contracts

LMR and abandonment analysis

