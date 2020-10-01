BOE Report

Due diligence for Oil and Gas – A&D

Buying oil and gas producing properties today is not just about evaluating the production, reserves and cash flow, its really about understanding the asset’s level of compliance and integrity.

Buyer beware is how purchase and sale agreements are written, that’s where we can help. We can provide a detailed compliance report outlining the level of compliance, risks and costs for each asset. This will give you, the buyer, a better understanding of valuation. We have 30+ years experience in field operations, reservoir exploitation, artificial lift, facility design and construction, QA/QC, MoC’s, AER / ABSA compliance, writing SOP’s, and safety programs.

Pipelines

  • Pigging records
  • Discontinuations
  • Corrosion program
  • Cathodic Protection – annual surveys
  • Pipeline Risk Assessment – annual
  • Block valve inspections – annual
  • Construction records

Wellbores

  • SCVF & Gas Migration
  • Cased hole logs/cement reports
  • Testing
  • Corrosion mitigation programs
  • Packer Isolation test – annual tests
  • Pressure shut-downs calibrations
  • Lease – spills
  • Suspended Wellbore – AER D-13

Facilities

  • Turn around schedules
  • Design P&ID’s, Electrical, shut-down Key
  • Management of Change (MoC’s)
  • Vessel & tank inspections
  • Control Valves & meters calibrations
  • Fired equipment – BMS B149.1
  • PSV’s, CRN & A numbers
  • EPAP, DEOS and H2S flaring reports

Lease Operating Expenses

  • Audit Major / Minor codes
  • Operating costs analysis, fixed & variable
  • Audits, capital vs operating cost
  • 3rd processing and transportation, etc.
  • Oil and Gas marketing and firm service contracts
  • LMR and abandonment analysis

