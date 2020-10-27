1000 kW of natural gas power – Delivered, installed, commissioned, and started up in 8 weeks from TODAY for $842,000. No further costs to you

Yes, everything’s included for that price! Loading, hauling, refurbishment, site prep, piles, site installation, electrical tie in, process tie in, transfer switch, commissioning, start-up, and warranty. The only thing you need to supply is, natural gas and a spot for us to place it.
Waukesha 7042GL / 1MW KATO Generator Package
This offering features a Waukesha 7044GL (Overhauled) driving a Kato 1MW Generator end. There is an auxiliary fin tube cooler, Thompson Technology PLC, 50 KW diesel black start generator, and a dual twin-screw air compressor also included in the package.
Full package details and listing page can be found at the bottom of this article.
8 Weeks from TODAY we can be flipping the switch…
Simple Lease or Rent-to-own Options
In addition to straight capital:
- Lease would be: ~24,000/$16000 on a 36 or 60 month term 0 down
- Rent-to-own initial proposal: ~$250,000 down, balance split over 15/18 months with 50% of all payments accrued towards purchase price.
Contact us for the as-is price.
Lowest Risk
Whether you want to stop paying line power costs, build a new facility, or supply power for a bit coin operation, this turn-key fixed cost project is an outstanding value that stands alone. There’s no cost over-runs and everything gets done on time – for one fixed price.
Full more information, photos and a 360º virtual tour, visit the 1000 kW / 1 MW generator equipment listing at:
www.crusaderjv.com/1775-turnkey
Call, text, or email me today to discuss technical info and project scope.
Kameron Anderson
President & Founder, Crusader Joint Ventures
Calgary, Alberta
403-819-3906 | sales@crusaderjv.com
About Crusader Joint Ventures
Crusader Joint Ventures is a nimble & broker-friendly network that expertly mobilizes select new & surplus / used oilfield equipment. Specializing in water disposal & water injection pump packages, vertical & horizontal separators and more. Serving the oil & gas industry in Calgary, Alberta, Western Canada and internationally since 2005.
Learn more about Crusader Joint Ventures at: www.crusaderjv.com
The full 1000 kW / 1 MW generator turnkey listing is available at: www.crusaderjv.com/1775-turnkey
For sale surplus / used oil & gas equipment can be found at: www.crusaderjv.com/surplus